School elections: electors called to the polls

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 3, electors of six English-language school boards will be given the opportunity to elect certain members of their Council of Commissioners.

All seats on the English-Montréal school board are up for election. The entire electorate is therefore called upon to vote.

In the Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier school board, all electors can vote for the seat of chairman of the Council of Commissioners. Some of them will also vote for the seat of commissioner for their electoral division. The other seats were filled without opposition.

In the Eastern Shores, Lester-B.-Pearson, New Frontiers and Western Québec school boards, only electors in certain electoral divisions are called to the poll to elect their commissioner. The chair position and several commissioner seats were filled without opposition.

No elections will be held in the Central Québec, Eastern Townships and Riverside school boards. All seats were filled without opposition.

Seats to be filled by poll in English-language school boards

School board Seats up for election Eastern Shores • Commissioner for electoral division 1 English-Montréal • Chair • Commissioners for electoral divisions 1 to 10 Lester-B.-Pearson • Commissioners for electoral divisions 2, 6 and 9 New Frontiers • Commissioner for electoral division 6 Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier • Chair • Commissioners for electoral divisions 2 and 4 Western Québec • Commissioner for electoral division 6

A call for participation

The Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Jean-François Blanchet, encourages electors to participate in this election: "Members of a Council of Commissioners use their skills to support the education of young people and adults. I call upon electors to take the time to learn about the people who are running for office to play this important role and to go vote."

Required proof of identity

To vote, electors must present an identity document. The health insurance card, driver's licence and Canadian passport are among the accepted documents.

Electors can bring the reminder card they received in the mail, but it is not required to vote. The reminder card simply helps staff to direct electors to the right place more quickly.

Election results

School board returning officers are responsible for reporting the results.

The results released on election night are preliminary; the official results will be announced a few days later. A four-day deadline is prescribed to request a judicial recount. Returning officers can only proceed with the declaration of election after this period has elapsed.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is an impartial and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy. In addition to organizing provincial elections, Élections Québec supports English-language school boards and municipalities in organizing their elections. At all elected levels, the institution also oversees the application of political financing rules and acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]