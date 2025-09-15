OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Earlier this year, Universities Canada, with funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada, launched a scholarship initiative to support students entering meteorology and atmospheric science education programs across the country. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorology Awards will provide up to 80 scholarships from 2024 to 2029, totalling $648,000.

We are investing in the next generation of meteorologists and helping students get ahead by removing financial barriers to building careers in meteorology and atmospheric sciences.

The first 20 scholarship recipients have been selected and have received scholarships totalling $138,000 for studies in the fall of 2025—some with the potential for renewal in the next academic year. These include:

Three recipients at the University of British Columbia

Three recipients at the University of Manitoba

One recipient at York University

Two recipients at McGill University

Five recipients at the Université du Québec à Montréal

Six recipients at Dalhousie University

The next round of the scholarship program will open for applications in the winter of

2025–2026. The program is open to students enrolled in Bachelor of Science programs at Canadian post-secondary institutions offering degrees in atmospheric sciences and/or meteorology for fall 2026. For full details on the scholarship program, eligibility, and how to become a meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, please visit our website.

Quotes

"Accurate weather forecasting and climate information are essential for decision-making in every part of our lives. Canadians are already facing more frequent and severe weather events that are devastating communities, disrupting economies, and affecting livelihoods. As our climate continues to change, the expertise of meteorologists and climatologists will be more important than ever. These scholarships are an investment in the well-being of all Canadians."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Thank you to Environment and Climate Change Canada for this meteorology scholarship, which offers me financial support and encourages me to continue my academic journey."

– Ann-Sophie Hoff, Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorology Award recipient and Université du Québec à Montréal student

Quick facts

There are six universities in Canada that provide eligible courses for the Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorology Awards: the University of British Columbia , the University of Manitoba , York University , McGill University , the Université du Québec à Montréal, and Dalhousie University .

that provide eligible courses for the Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorology Awards: the , the , , , the Université du Québec à Montréal, and . Universities Canada manages and administers the scholarship program with funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

manages and administers the scholarship program with funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Eligible applicants include students enrolled in a Bachelor of Science program, as well as applicants wanting to pursue higher education.

Preference is given to scholarship applicants who identify as part of one or more of Equity Deserving Groups, including Indigenous persons, members of a visible minority, persons with disabilities, and women.

Meteorologists are highly trained atmospheric scientists who monitor and forecast the weather. They work in teams across the country at operational prediction centres, in research and development roles, and in service roles.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's recruitment process for employing meteorologists involves a formal application, written assessment, and an interview to assess competencies, knowledge, and abilities. Successful applicants may also need to complete our Meteorologist Occupational Training Program, which involves classroom learning.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]