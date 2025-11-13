BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a total investment of $392 million for international climate action projects, advancing Canada's commitment to global climate leadership and inclusive, locally led climate solutions.

Climate change is rapidly threatening food security, disrupting supply chains, and putting pressure on communities in Canada and around the world. Addressing it is not only a moral obligation, but an economic imperative. Projects funded by international climate finance reduce the costs of climate change and promote economic growth and security, while supporting those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The $392 million announced today support new and enhanced climate adaptation measures, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and advance sustainable management initiatives in partnership with Canadian and international organizations, including:

$263 million with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to implement the Climate Resilient Smallholder Program. The initiative will strengthen smallholder farmers' resilience and adaptive capacity in developing countries while increasing productivity, expanding market access, and supporting sustainable livelihoods for the most vulnerable rural communities.

$106 million with Deetken Asset Management, a Canadian investment firm, to launch the Inclusive Climate Action Fund. The Fund will provide financing to small- and medium-sized enterprises and financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean to advance climate mitigation and adaptation projects, including clean energy, sustainable forestry, green and inclusive finance, and climate-smart agriculture.

$15 million in partnership with Mirova to support investments in sustainable land management across emerging markets. This contribution to the Sustainable Land Fund 2 (SLF 2) will mobilize private sector capital and promote climate-resilient, environmentally responsible land-use practices.

$8 million with CGIAR, the world's largest public agricultural research network, to help 38 million small-scale producers adapt to climate change and reduce emissions. The program will strengthen global food, land, and water systems to make them more resilient, low-carbon, and equitable while supporting locally led adaptation and climate-smart innovation.

Earlier this week, Minister Dabrusin also announced a $4.3 million increase to Canada's initial $13 million investment in the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Sustainable Development of the Brazilian Legal Amazon. The fund's first donor, Canada, provided initial support to help launch its early implementation. The investment announced today strengthens Canada's partnership with Brazil to protect biodiversity and promote sustainable livelihoods across nine Amazonian states.

By catalyzing international investment, Canada is helping developing economies to build resilience, reduce emissions, and move toward a sustainable future, leaving no one behind. Together, measurable progress is being made and ambitious climate action must continue.

Quotes

"By investing in inclusive, locally led climate solutions, Canada is helping communities adapt to their changing environments, strengthen food security, and create sustainable economic opportunities. Through global co-operation, innovation, and ambitious leadership, we're deepening partnerships that deliver real results for people and the planet."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our collective future depends on the action we take to protect the environment and equip regions of the world that are disproportionately affected by climate change. By working globally and in partnership, we can build a sustainable world, one that ensures greater security, prosperity, and well-being for Canadians and people around the world alike."

- The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development)

Quick facts

In 2015, Canada and 194 other countries adopted the Paris Agreement, committing almost every country in the world to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Since 2015, Canada has provided over $8.7 billion in international climate finance, helping meet climate finance goals under the Paris Agreement. This support is expected to reduce or avoid 514 megatonnes of emissions by 2050 and help 14.3 million people in developing countries adapt to climate impacts.

Tackling climate change and protecting nature go hand in hand. Canada is working with partners to implement the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, advancing efforts to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and put nature on a path to recovery by 2050.

