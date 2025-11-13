BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, as Head of Delegation for Canada's presence at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, participated in high-level negotiations, discussions, and bilaterals to advance global efforts to accelerate climate ambition and implementation. This Minister's active engagement underscores Canada's commitment to climate action, Indigenous climate leadership, economic growth, and global collaboration toward a low-carbon future.

The Canada Pavilion at COP30 hosted Indigenous Climate Leadership Day on November 12, featuring dialogues that emphasized the important value of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis participation and inclusion in international climate action. Minister Dabrusin and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, participated in the opening session, highlighting the vital leadership and contribution of Indigenous peoples in advancing climate action and environmental stewardship.

Among other key initiatives, Canada endorsed the Tropical Forest Forever Facility declaration, an initiative led by Brazil that mobilizes public and private investment to conserve rainforests, with 20% of funds reserved for Indigenous peoples. Canada also endorsed the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change, a partnership launched by the United Nations, UNESCO, and Brazil to coordinate international research and action on climate misinformation and disinformation. Disinformation erodes public trust and reduces our ability to take collective climate action. By joining this initiative, Canada is showing that we are committed to combatting climate disinformation and building resilience within Canada and with the international community.

Prior to COP30 starting, during the Belém Climate Summit, which gathered state leaders from November 6 to 7, 2025, Canada endorsed Drastically Reducing Methane Emissions in the Global Fossil Fuel Sector, a statement led by the United Kingdom and supported by several countries and energy organizations to demonstrate a shared commitment to reaching near zero methane emissions in the fossil fuel sector. As co‑convener of the Global Methane Pledge, Minister Dabrusin built on this international commitment at an event hosted by Montréal-based GHGSat by advocating for international action and highlighting how Canada's domestic efforts will reduce methane emissions across its economy.

Together with global partners, Canada is ensuring continued climate action with tangible outcomes toward a clean, sustainable, and equitable future for our communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking meaningful action to implement the Paris Agreement by working in partnership with Indigenous peoples and other key partners to advance concrete outcomes. We are all determined to create a clean, affordable, net‑zero future where people and communities thrive. Working closely with local and international climate leaders at COP30 is an important opportunity toward achieving inclusive and innovative solutions."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Indigenous peoples are leaders in climate action--as rights-holders, Knowledge-Holders, and stewards of the environment. Canada hosted an Indigenous Climate Leadership Day on November 12, 2025, at the Canada Pavilion at COP30. Indigenous programming is also weaved throughout the entire Pavilion program.

As a founding member of the Global Methane Pledge and a Global Methane Pledge Champion since 2023, Canada welcomes the opportunity to co-convene with the European Union to accelerate global action on methane. Canada is committed to driving progress toward the collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

As part of Canada's action on climate disinformation, Canada and the Netherlands co-launched the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online in 2023. The declaration builds on existing research and policy to set high-level international commitments as a guide for governments to uphold information integrity online, including government engagement with industry.



