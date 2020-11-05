Schneider Electric launches Wiser Approved Installer Program to support electricians in expanding service offering

"Canadians are spending more time at home than ever before, so it's no surprise the way we depend on our homes has changed too," said Adrian Thomas, Vice President, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric. "Smart home technology provides valuable insight into a home's energy usage, helping homeowners optimize on efficiencies and save on money. Our Wiser Installer Program equips electricians with the support and technological knowledge they need to install these solutions, making smart home technology more accessible to homeowners across Canada."

Electricians who enroll in the Wiser Installer Program must complete two stages to receive their installer badge. First, electricians familiarize themselves with the product by installing a Wiser Energy unit; and second, participants complete two, 30-minute training modules. Following fulfillment of the program, electricians will receive an installer badge, in addition to ongoing product presentations and updates, exclusive product promotions, monthly webinars and a program discount. Based on the number of units purchased annually, installers are also eligible to receive rewards throughout the program.

Schneider Electric's Wiser Installer Program will expand the Wiser Energy installer base and help pave the way forward for complete adoption of residential power management solutions. For more information on Wiser Energy and to register, please visit se.com/ca/en/work/products/explore/wiser-energy/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Edelman for Schneider Electric, Shae Pollock, [email protected]