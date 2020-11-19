Purpose-built indoor and outdoor floodlights and LED work lights designed to endure the toughest conditions for electricians and homeowners interested in DIY projects

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, today expanded its range of Mureva LED work lights and floodlights that are built to last. These innovative, high-quality work lights are designed to meet the needs of homeowners and electricians – with easy and a simple installation process – all with a sleek design.

"The Mureva Work lights range is a premium product, and the Schneider Electric team is thrilled to announce their availability in Canada," said Angel Pedrosa, Marketing Director, Home & Distribution Division at Schneider Electric. "We know residential electricians and homeowners interested in DIY projects will appreciate the quality and performance of the Mureva Work lights, which sets them apart from the competition."

Flood lights

The Mureva range offers four easy-to-install LED floodlights that offer exceptional innovation and quality – built with dependability, efficiency and ruggedness in mind. With ratings of up to IP65 and IK05, they are water, UV, dust, dirt and impact-resistant – allowing them to withstand tough weather conditions. Famous for their style, Mureva Lights are made with high-end finishes that integrate beautifully into any home or business environment, and with a 50,000-hour lifetime, they will last for years to come.

Work lights

The LED Work Lamp : a multi-functional, flexible and easy to store and transport lamp with an ergonomic design for indoors and outdoors. Perfect for all kinds of professional and residential uses – the Thorsman Work Lamp is as comfortable to be used on the job site as it is for camping, outdoor parties and more – wherever a temporary light solution is required. With an IP65 rating, this Work Lamp is dependable in all weather conditions and never gets hot.

: a multi-functional, flexible and easy to store and transport lamp with an ergonomic design for indoors and outdoors. Perfect for all kinds of professional and residential uses – the Thorsman Work Lamp is as comfortable to be used on the job site as it is for camping, outdoor parties and more – wherever a temporary light solution is required. With an IP65 rating, this Work Lamp is dependable in all weather conditions and never gets hot. The LED Head Light : a simple and easy to transport solution for any workplace or area that needs a temporary light solution. This Head Light is smart, too – with a built-in motion detector, it can save power – extending the operation time of the 250 lumen high-performance LED, which never gets hot – giving users a bright, reliable light source in harsh conditions, thanks to its IP54 resistance rating.

: a simple and easy to transport solution for any workplace or area that needs a temporary light solution. This Head Light is smart, too – with a built-in motion detector, it can save power – extending the operation time of the 250 lumen high-performance LED, which never gets hot – giving users a bright, reliable light source in harsh conditions, thanks to its IP54 resistance rating. The LED Hand Light: a compact, light, hand-held and ergonomic product that is easy to transport and carry. This Hand Light also features a strong magnet to ensure attachment to metal surfaces and a hook for hanging.

Schneider Electric's Mureva Work light won the iF gold award in the product discipline, in the tools category – the top distinction in this year's iF DESIGN AWARD. The Mureva Work light was just one of 75 awarded gold out of 7,298 submissions by the independent expert iF jury.

Schneider Electric's Mureva and Thorsman LED Work light range of solutions are available starting November 18, 2020. For more information and to find a distributor, please visit Schneider Electric's website.

