Schachter "Catch the Energy" Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Josef Schachter, President of Schachter Energy Research Service, and Author of the Schachter Energy Report, joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Schachter Energy is celebrating their 2nd Annual "Catch the Energy" Conference in Calgary on October 19, 2019. CEOs and Executives from 27 companies gather all day to present their stories to 500 retail investors who are interested in the Energy Sector.

