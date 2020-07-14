SCENE partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada to help families create memories this summer

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - SCENE, Canada's #1 Entertainment Loyalty Program, today launched their 'Better Together' campaign – a program offering new SCENE Experiences and charitable contributions designed to bring Canadians together, even if we're apart. As the world begins to reopen, SCENE members will be able to safely celebrate with a much-deserved 'SCENE Night Out' or 'SCENE Night In.' Plus, from now until August 27, every time a member uses their SCENE card, $0.25 of the transaction will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, up to a maximum value of $210,000, so that kids and their families can enjoy much-needed experiences after this time of physical distancing.

Whether it's a SCENE Night In or a SCENE Night Out, you can make the most of every moment. Earn or redeem SCENE points when you dine in, or enjoy dinner out (physically distancing, of course!) with one of SCENE's eight great restaurant partners. Enjoy a meal in-restaurant where locations are open, or from the comfort of your own home when you order online with Swiss Chalet, East Side Mario's, Montana's BBQ & Bar or Kelseys. Don't forget to load your bonus offers through the SCENE app! Then make the night really special with dinner and a movie – get $1 off for every 100 SCENE points redeemed when you rent or buy the latest Hollywood titles and classic films from the Cineplex Store; or rediscover the magic of the big screen at newly reopened Cineplex theatres for only 500 SCENE points. For a limited time, members will also earn 125 SCENE points on all reduced-price tickets, including $2.99 Tuesday tickets.

"Now, more than ever, the value of spending quality time with our loved ones has resonated with Canadians and everyone around the globe," said Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director, SCENE. "Our goal is to raise enough funds to donate $50,000 in cash and more than 3,000 SCENE experiences to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada to help families make lifelong memories."

It is time to show that we're better together, even if we're apart. Use the hashtags #BetterTogether or visit SCENE's social channels on Facebook (Facebook.com/SCENE), Twitter (@SCENECard) and Instagram (@SCENECard) to show how you are reconnecting with the people who matter most.

About SCENE

SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can also earn and redeem points for a night out at The Rec Room, Playdium and over 800 Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving charitable organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 775 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

