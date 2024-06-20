Scarborough Health Network Unveils a Landmark Community Mental Health Centre: Entirely Funded by Donors

SCARBOROUGH, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Scarborough Health Network (SHN) proudly announced the grand opening of its new Community Mental Health Centre today, a monumental step forward in delivering exceptional mental health care within the Scarborough community. This innovative centre embodies the essence of accessibility and compassion, serving as a beacon of hope and support. Joined by esteemed donors, SHN team members, the Honorable Doug Ford and other government officials, there was a celebratory air as SHN ushered in a new era of inclusive care for those facing mental health challenges.

Centrally located in the heart of Scarborough, the Community Mental Health Centre ensures inclusive, stigma-free mental health care for the diverse community. By bringing together inpatient adult mental health services into a warm, welcoming community setting, SHN is breaking down barriers and transforming the narrative around mental health support.

The centre was made possible entirely thanks to donors, who collectively donated $6 million to enable this priority project within SHN Foundation's Love, Scarborough campaign. Part of the Orlando Corporation Mental Health Centre of Excellence across SHN, the centre offers a variety of clinical offerings, including group and one-to-one counselling and inclusive psychiatry. Inside, patients will have access to the following services:

RBC Youth Mental Well-being Clinic

Bell Seniors' Mental Health Clinic

The Slaight Family Foundation Cultural Psychiatry Clinic

Ray Gupta and Family Mood & Anxiety Clinic

The centre's revolutionary feature is its "no wrong door" model of care. With just a single referral from a physician or caregiver, the SHN team takes the reins, navigating patients through the myriad of services to ensure seamless, efficient, and personalized care. This approach underscores SHN's commitment to making mental health care as accessible and straightforward as possible for the people of Scarborough.

The SHN Community Mental Health Centre is the first achievement of the ambitious Love, Scarborough campaign, spotlighting the power of community and philanthropy. It is also part of SHN's greater plans to Build it Forward for Scarborough; ambitious capital expansion and renewal projects through a multi-year redevelopment strategy (Master Plan) will ensure SHN's hospitals' services and facilities meet Scarborough's evolving needs into the future, and transform healthcare for the diverse and growing community.

This milestone signifies a collective stride towards eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health. This centre stands as a vibrant symbol of hope, ensuring that the Scarborough community has access to the care and support they deserve.

QUOTES

"We are tremendously grateful to the donors who made SHN's Community Mental Health Centre possible. Their generous support is breaking down barriers for mental health care, and showing the Scarborough community and beyond the power of philanthropy. We were delighted to celebrate with them at the Grand Opening and excited for the positive change this centre will bring to our health network."

- Alicia Vandermeer, President & CEO, SHN Foundation

"Our team is beyond excited that the Community Mental Health Centre is now open for our patients. The "no wrong door" model of care will make it easier for those with mental health challenges to get the care they need, when they need it, by removing administrative obstacles. Our talented teams within the centre will be able to work together in one beautiful, bright, and calming space, ensuring positive outcomes for all of our patients. I am thankful to the generous donors who believed in our vision and helped make it a reality."

- Dr. Ilan Fischler, Chief of Psychiatry, SHN

"Through the establishment of Scarborough Health Network's new Community Mental Health Centre, Orlando Corporation is delighted to support improved access to mental health programming in the community. Servicing the surrounding area with compassionate care, this initiative exemplifies the outstanding work being done to help improve the lives of those challenged with mental health issues. This centre embodies our shared vision for a healthier, more resilient society and acts as a reminder of the power of community building."

- Blair Wolk, President, Orlando Corporation

"RBC is committed to driving more equitable prosperity within our communities. This includes partnering with healthcare providers to enable access to mental health services and resources for our communities when and where they need it. We are delighted to support Scarborough Health Network's new Community Mental Health Centre which will help to unlock these important resources in the Scarborough region."

- Mark Beckles, Vice President, Social Impact & Innovation, RBC

"Bell is proud to help connect seniors with mental health care in Scarborough. As part of Bell Let's Talk, our gift for the new Bell Seniors' Mental Health Clinic will make a real difference for seniors in need of mental health support. Congratulations to Scarborough Health Network for opening this important centre."

- Mary Deacon, Chair, Bell Let's Talk

"The Slaight Family Foundation is pleased to support the development of Scarborough Health Network's Community Mental Health Centre. We hope this innovative approach will serve as a model for other communities to learn from in providing personalized care for those living with mental health issues."

– Gary Slaight, President & CEO, The Slaight Family Foundation

"Supporting the Community Mental Health Centre is a significant investment in the well-being of our community. We are proud to contribute to a facility that removes barriers and provides essential, accessible care, as we believe everyone deserves access to quality mental health care. The Community Mental Health Centre represents hope and healing for those in need, and we are honoured to be a part of such a vital initiative."

- Ray Gupta, Chairman & CEO, Sunray Group

About the Love, Scarborough Campaign

The Love, Scarborough campaign was launched by Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation in 2022 to raise awareness and donations for Scarborough hospitals. Funds raised support critical projects across the health network, including expanding emergency care, establishing new models of care in the Scarborough community, and advancing medical research and education. SHN does more than anyone thought possible with less than anyone could imagine. Imagine what they could do with more. Learn more at lovescarborough.ca

About Scarborough Health Network

Across three hospitals and eight satellite sites, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) is shaping the future of care. Their many programs and services are designed around the needs of one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse communities. They are home to North America's largest nephrology program, as well as the designated cardiac care and spine centre for Scarborough and surrounding communities to the east. SHN is proud to be a community affiliated teaching site for the University of Toronto and partner with a number of other universities and colleges, helping to train the next generation of healthcare professionals. Learn more at shn.ca

