Sue Nathan and Roy Ratnavel Donate $1 Million to Scarborough Health Network to Support Mental Health

SCARBOROUGH, ON, May 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Roy Ratnavel survived a civil war; a political prisoner at age 17 in Sri Lanka. At 18, he moved to Canada, settling in Scarborough. After building a successful career in finance, he later shared his story in the bestselling memoir Prisoner #1056.

Gift announcement in the Globe & Mail celebrating Sue Nathan and Roy Ratnavel's transformational gift. (CNW Group/Scarborough Health Network Foundation)

Roy knows firsthand how trauma can affect mental health – and now, he and his wife Sue Nathan are giving back to the Scarborough community. Scarborough Health Network Foundation (SHN) Foundation is pleased to announce a generous $1 million donation from Roy Ratnavel and Sue Nathan. Their donation will support inpatient mental health services at Birchmount Hospital.

"We are inspired by Roy's story and incredible resilience, and grateful to Roy and Sue for their commitment to improving mental health care in Scarborough," said Alicia Vandermeer, President & CEO of SHN Foundation. "This donation will make a substantial difference in the lives of individuals and families facing mental health challenges."

The donation will specifically support the expansion of inpatient mental health at Birchmount Hospital, supporting vulnerable individuals with persistent mental health conditions and other complex health needs. As Ontario's second-largest community-based mental health program, SHN supports over 65,000 outpatients, 7,500 inpatients, and more than 10,000 referrals annually. These staggering numbers highlight the critical importance of accessible, equitable, and stigma-free mental health care for the diverse Scarborough community.

Roy and Sue have witnessed firsthand the barriers to mental health care that many individuals face, particularly within the Tamil community, where accessing mental health supports can be difficult to discuss.

"It's crucial that we address the mental health needs of our community with compassion and understanding," said Ratnavel. "Sue and I are proud to support Scarborough Health Network in their vital work. My own experiences have shown me the importance of accessible and culturally sensitive mental health support, and we hope this gift will help to break down barriers and reduce stigma."

SHN is profoundly grateful to Roy Ratnavel and Sue Nathan whose gift supports the historic Love, Scarborough campaign.

About the Love, Scarborough Campaign

The Love, Scarborough campaign was launched by Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation in 2022 to raise awareness and donations for Scarborough hospitals. Funds raised support critical projects across the health network, including expanding emergency care, establishing new models of care in the Scarborough community, and advancing medical research and education. SHN does more than anyone thought possible with less than anyone could imagine. Imagine what they could do with more. Learn more at lovescarborough.ca.

About Scarborough Health Network (SHN)

SHN is shaping the future of care. Across three hospitals and several community-based locations, SHN offers a spectrum of essential and specialized health services for a diverse community, delivering exceptional quality care through all stages of life. We are a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network, and a key partner for the University of Toronto's Scarborough Academy of Medicine and Integrated Health, while SHN Research Institute is at the forefront of multicultural health research. With support from the Love, Scarborough fundraising campaign, SHN is working to Build It Forward through a multi-year redevelopment strategy. We are bringing innovative, state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and technology to our health network to meet Scarborough's evolving needs into the future. Visit SHN.ca.

