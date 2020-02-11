Scandinavia within reach: discover cool Copenhagen with Transat

Surrounded by the North Sea on one side and the Baltic on the other, Scandinavia shines the brightest in summertime. From Norway's majestic fjords to the Stockholm archipelago and the cities of Denmark , you have a range of options to plan the perfect itinerary!

Copenhagen, the jewel in Scandinavia's crown

One of the world's great design capitals, beautiful Copenhagen is renowned for its waterways and green spaces, and as a place where pedestrians and cyclists reign supreme.

You'll want to take a boat ride along the canals lined with colourful houses, immerse yourself in culture at one of the royal palaces, enjoy a four-star dining experience, or explore the latest in lifestyle and sustainability trends. In addition, you'll soak up the Nordic concept of hygge and learn first-hand why the Danes consistently top the lists of the world's happiest people.

Copenhagen aficionados and first-timers alike will love Transat's package which includes air travel, transfers, accommodations, and breakfasts, along with the Copenhagen Card, providing access to more than 80 top attractions so you can maximize your sightseeing in every neighbourhood of this multifaceted city.

All the must-sees in Scandinavia, with flexible options

If you're seeking a worry-free way to experience Scandinavia, from its Viking heritage to its breathtaking sea-and-sky scenery, look no further than the Viking Route in Denmark & Sweden guided tour: 14 idyllic days in the two countries including air travel, transfers, accommodations, coach and ferry transport, and the services of an experienced guide. All the highlights of this stunning destination are covered, from a stroll through the cobblestoned streets of Ribe's old town to tours of the royal castles of Koldinghus and Frederiksborg, plus all of Copenhagen's must-visit spots, of course. The rich heritage of the former Danish capital, Roskilde, is another high point, starting with the Viking Ship Museum, home to more than 1,000 years of history, and the medieval cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the final resting place of many Danish kings and queens. On the way to Gothenburg and Helsingborg, in Sweden, travellers can spot seals in their natural habitat during a scenic cruise in the Kattegat Strait, and admire the wild beaches along the Jutland peninsula. In short, it's the best of marine, city and country life all in one tour.

Transat is also offering two multi-city packages lasting 9 or 11 days. Each features 3 destinations and zero hassles for travellers: they'll be free to explore the essentials of Scandinavia at their own pace, but with no worries when it comes to planning, since their itinerary, transportation and accommodations are all taken care of.

The first package, Denmark's Highlights, focuses on Denmark's cultural heritage with a stop at the sublime ARoS modern art museum in Aarhus, and a chance to follow in the footsteps of Hans Christian Andersen in the town of Odense, the Little Mermaid author's picturesque birthplace. Feeling more ambitious? You'll want to choose the second package, Capitals of the North, which lines up an enchanting trio of urban expeditions. You can explore the Oslo fjord by kayak, marvel at the underground art gallery of Stockholm's subway, and indulge in Nordic cuisine at Copenhagen's hippest wine bars… all on the same trip!

Ever the leader in European vacations, Transat also has a wide range of accommodations and car rental options for travellers who would rather explore Scandinavia at their leisure.

Group cruises

Groups of 10 passengers or more will love the cruise offering from Transat and its exclusive partners, with four packages exploring Baltic and Scandinavian coastal attractions to choose from, all sailing from Copenhagen.

Russia's glorious palaces, the little-known historic centres of Estonia, the magnificent natural features of Norway's coast, the cosmopolitan German cities, and the architectural marvels of Finland are just a few of the many sights that are sure to dazzle travellers.

With Air Transat, Europe is more accessible than ever

Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline in 2019, is proud to be the only carrier to offer nonstop service between Montreal and Copenhagen, with two weekly flights per week from June 16 to September 20, 2020. The destination is also accessible to Canadian travellers from Toronto and Vancouver via Montreal.

Passengers will fly on the Airbus A321neoLR, a next-generation aircraft recently added to the Air Transat fleet that delivers an improved inflight experience, including the spacious Club Class and gourmet dining, and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (CO 2 and NOx) emissions in its class.

