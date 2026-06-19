More than 100 Canadian organizations participated in Scale AI's mission as part of Europe's largest technology event.

PARIS, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - SCALE AI, Canada's artificial intelligence (AI) cluster, continued to drive Canada's AI momentum for a third consecutive year by leading the Canadian delegation at VivaTech 2026, held in Paris from June 17 to 20. Made up of more than 100 organizations from the Canadian ecosystem, the mission translated into tangible results the international ambitions recently advanced by the Government of Canada in its new AI strategy. This initiative is part of a major international sequence for Canada, with a significant presence this week at the G7, Eurosatory and VivaTech.

Scale AI’s Mission to VivaTech 2026: Strengthening Multinational Partnerships With Trusted Allies (CNW Group/Scale AI)

Chosen for their excellence and vision, more than 230 Canadian leaders in applied AI and research were present at the Canada Pavilion. They engaged in numerous exchanges with international partners and investors, at a time when Canada is seeking to strengthen its multinational collaborations with trusted allies and to help shape an international AI community. As Europe's largest technology event, VivaTech offered a strategic platform to position Canadian expertise with key players in European and international markets.

As the mission's official AI partner, Cohere, a Canadian leader in the large language model sector, was present to strengthen its international alliances following the recent partnership it entered into a few weeks ago with German company Aleph Alpha. Beyond this major presence, the ambition to build, alongside allied countries, a credible alternative in AI grounded in shared democratic values also guided the entire Canadian mission to VivaTech.

Among the business delegates, companies recognized as important in Canada's AI Strategy, such as Maya HTT and Vivid Machines, presented concrete AI products that are already putting AI to work to deliver tangible gains in productivity and performance. From industrial AI to precision agriculture, the 100 technology providers proposed applicable, exportable Canadian solutions that meet the needs and requirements of international markets.

The presence of several prominent political and diplomatic figures, including Nathalie G. Drouin, Canada's Ambassador to France; Wendy Hadwen, Assistant Deputy Minister, Policy–Industry, at the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence; Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier of Quebec; and Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, reflects Canada's commitment to supporting the growth and international visibility of its national champions.

The contribution of major ecosystem players also strengthened the visibility of Canadian AI at VivaTech. Alongside SCALE AI and Cohere, partners such as 5C, Calgary Economic Development, Desjardins, Global Affairs Canada, Hypertec, Invest Ontario, IVADO Labs, Qohash and Trade and Invest British Columbia helped showcase the strength of a united Canadian ecosystem mobilizing to support the international business development efforts of its champions.

Strong symbols of this business-development-focused mission, several breakthroughs marked Canada's presence at VivaTech. Reveal Life Science won the OVHcloud Startup Challenge World with its AI-assisted precision surgery technology, secured by Qohash. Zetane unveiled its agentic AI solutions for complex document processes, while Vooban presented Morphe, its knowledge-transfer platform for teams and AI agents. ZeroKey also presented OmniVisor AI, an agentic intelligence engine for industrial environments, based on real-time 3D location data. These announcements and demonstrations showcased the capabilities and excellence of Canadian champions working to build concrete, secure and exportable applied AI solutions that are true value drivers for the Canadian economy.

The mission also helped deepen ties with Germany, England and France, key partners for Canada in the development of trustworthy AI grounded in shared democratic values. These discussions helped advanced a shared vision for responsible AI. Meetings were also held with representatives from Brazil, Korea, India, Ireland, Italy and Japan, paving the way for new international collaborations.

This third mission to VivaTech reflects Scale AI's continued commitment to acting as a catalyst for the ecosystem by accelerating the market entry of AI solutions developed by Canadian companies and supporting their visibility in international markets.

The Canadian presence also laid the groundwork for ALL IN, the major international artificial intelligence event organized by SCALE AI, which will take place in Montreal in September 2026. Building on the business exchanges initiated in Paris, the event will make it possible to continue the dialogue with strategic allies, including Germany, which will be the country of honour, and to create new collaboration opportunities for Canadian AI companies.

Quotes

"Canada stood out at VivaTech 2026, reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and applied AI. Led by Scale AI, the Canadian delegation of over 100 organizations showcased the country's technological strengths and collaborative approach on Europe's premier innovation stage. Canada leaves the event more connected, more visible, and more committed than ever to shaping the future of technology alongside our international partners." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"AI is the defining economic opportunity of our time, and Canada is moving with ambition, purpose and responsibility. At VivaTech 2026, Canada showed the world what our AI ecosystem does best: turning world-class research into practical solutions that help businesses grow, improve services and solve real problems. Through Canada's new national AI strategy, we are building trust, accelerating adoption and strengthening Canadian sovereignty so that AI works for Canadians, helps create good jobs and delivers benefits that are broadly shared." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Our companies have nothing to envy anyone. At VivaTech, they proved that they are capable of competing with the best in the world. Behind each of these successes are teams that work hard, innovate, and take risks. This is exactly the kind of visibility we want to encourage, because when our businesses win abroad, all of Quebec benefits." -- Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier, Minister of Domestic Security and Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit.

"Canada's presence at VivaTech confirms that our AI ecosystem has reached a new stage: Canadian companies are now developing concrete, applicable and exportable solutions for international markets. Through missions like this, we are building bridges with Europe and helping to strengthen Canada's position as a trusted partner for responsible and competitive innovation." -- Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI

"At VivaTech, our objective was to turn the global visibility of Canada's AI ecosystem into concrete business opportunities. The outcome confirms that Canadian companies are ready to position themselves in the European market with reliable, applied and competitive solutions." -- Julien Billot, Chief Executive Officer, SCALE AI

"The reception and quality of the meetings held in Paris testify to Europe's growing interest in Canadian technologies. This mission gives concrete expression to the commitments made by our governments internationally, and to our shared vision for supporting the development of Canadian players on the world stage." -- Isabelle Turcotte, Head of the Canadian Delegation to VivaTech, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Ecosystem Relations, SCALE AI

The complete list of the Canadian delegation at VivaTech 2026 is available here.

About SCALE AI

SCALE AI is Canada's AI cluster. Based in Toronto and Montréal, SCALE AI plays a central role as the main unifying force of the Canadian AI ecosystem. As an investment and innovation hub, it accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of AI into the Canadian economy while contributing to the development of a world-class AI ecosystem. Funded by the Government of Canada, SCALE AI brings together over 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other key players in AI. It provides strategic and financial support to companies implementing real-world AI applications, aiming to encourage the emergence of future industry leaders and facilitate the development of a highly skilled workforce. Additionally, SCALE AI is behind ALL IN, Canada's largest AI event that allows Canadian actors to showcase their expertise in front of an international audience from around the globe. For more information about SCALE AI, visit scaleai.ca or LinkedIn.

About VivaTech

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies, and investors responding to our world's biggest challenges. Each year, over four exciting days in Paris, VivaTech creates Europe's biggest startup and tech event, exploring the most disruptive topics in tech with world-premiere demos, launches, and conferences in a collaborative ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://vivatechnology.com/media.

SOURCE Scale AI

Source: SCALE AI, Contact: For media inquiries: Serge Vallières, [email protected], 438-372-3575, orLéa Pancol, [email protected], 438-334-1335; For inquiries regarding the delegation: Isabelle Turcotte, Head of Canadian Delegation at VivaTech and CMO and Vice President of Ecosystem Relations at SCALE AI, [email protected]