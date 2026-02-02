The mission builds on growing Canada–UAE collaboration in artificial intelligence, public-sector innovation, and digital infrastructure

TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada will lead a promising artificial intelligence (AI) delegation to the 2026 World Governments Summit (WGS) , taking place February 3–5 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Led by SCALE AI , Canada's AI cluster, the Canadian delegation is undertaking the mission at the invitation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates and His Excellency Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services.

Selected from more than 200 applicants, the Canadian AI providers participating in the delegation represent a diverse range of expertise, reflecting the breadth and maturity of Canada's innovation ecosystem. Building on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in October 2025 by the Honourable Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, the mission aims to translate that framework into concrete business leads, partnerships, and commercial opportunities. A concrete step toward this objective is the new agreement that Ontario-based company MetaWorldX will enter into with Tadoom, Oman's leading firm in IoT and smart city transformation, aimed at collaborating on the development of digital twin solutions for smart cities and communities across the Middle East.

The Canadian providers chosen to represent homegrown expertise in the delegation offer real-world public-sector applications, including AI-powered analytics to support government decision-making. They also deliver simulation tools to optimize infrastructure and urban systems, as well as digital platforms that improve access to health and social services. Additional capabilities include workforce and skills intelligence solutions, and technologies that enhance risk detection, emergency response, and public safety. All delegates will present solutions already deployed with public institutions at home or abroad, demonstrating measurable improvements in efficiency, service quality, and citizen experience.

Strengthening Canada–UAE Relations in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Infrastructure



SCALE AI's mission positions Canada at one of the world's most influential global forums on governance and innovation, while continuing to deepen bilateral collaboration between Canada and the UAE in AI and digital transformation. The mission builds on a series of recent engagements between the two countries that began in September last year, when the UAE was named Country of the Year at ALL IN 2025 , SCALE AI's flagship event and Canada's largest AI gathering. Shortly thereafter, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE to facilitate and drive investments in digital infrastructure and the adoption of AI technologies.

The Prime Minister's subsequent visit to the UAE further strengthened the trade relationship, securing new agreements to attract significant foreign capital and expand collaboration across digital sectors. Most recently, in January, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu visited the Gulf region to advance discussions on the growing Canada–UAE economic relationship, including a planned visit by a UAE business delegation to Canada later this year.

The 2026 edition of the World Governments Summit is expected to be the largest in the event's history, bringing together more than 35 heads of state and over 6,000 participants from the public and private sectors. Held annually in Dubai, WGS convenes global leaders to explore emerging trends in governance, technology, and economic development.

The complete list of the Canadian delegation at WGS 2026 is available here .

Quotes

"Canada's leadership at the 2026 World Governments Summit reflects the strength of our innovation ecosystem and the global demand for Canadian expertise in artificial intelligence. SCALE AI's delegation showcases the cutting–edge solutions our companies are delivering to improve public services, strengthen digital infrastructure and drive economic growth. As we diversify our global partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses and reinforcing Canada's position as a trusted partner in shaping the future of responsible, human–centred AI." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry, and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions

"AI is a catalyst for positive change across all sectors. Our government is committed to using its potential responsibly and ethically, both domestically and internationally. Through partnerships established at the World Governments Summit and beyond, SCALE AI and the Canadian delegation are propelling innovation that truly benefits Canadians and sets new standards for the digital era." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"This mission represents a concrete step toward advancing Canada's priorities in artificial intelligence and digital innovation. Thanks to the leadership of SCALE AI, leading Canadian companies will be able to build new partnerships, attract investment, and deploy their technologies on the international stage. By strengthening our collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, we are turning agreements into tangible results for the Canadian economy, while positioning Canada as a global leader in AI and digital infrastructure." -- The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to deliver significant, tangible improvements in the efficiency and performance of public services, and these are exactly the outcomes Canadian companies will be showcasing at the World Governments Summit. Led by Scale AI, this delegation reflects the maturity of Canada's innovation ecosystem and will support the development of new business partnerships with the UAE and partners around the world." -- Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI

"The objective of this mission is clear: to translate the agreements signed by our two governments into tangible business outcomes. Scale AI is bringing a highly promising delegation to the World Governments Summit, composed of companies from across the country whose AI solutions are being deployed by public administrations here and abroad." -- Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI

About SCALE AI

SCALE AI is Canada's global innovation cluster in artificial intelligence (AI). Based in Toronto and Montreal, SCALE AI plays a central role as the main unifying force of the Canadian AI ecosystem. As an investment and innovation hub, it accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of AI into the Canadian economy while contributing to the development of a world-class AI ecosystem. Funded by the Government of Canada, SCALE AI brings together over 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other key players in AI. It provides strategic and financial support to companies implementing real-world AI applications, aiming to encourage the emergence of future industry leaders and facilitate the development of a highly skilled workforce. Additionally, SCALE AI is behind ALL IN , Canada's largest AI event that allows Canadian actors to showcase their expertise in front of an international audience from around the globe. For more information about SCALE AI, visit scaleai.ca or LinkedIn .

