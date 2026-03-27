More than 100 Canadian organizations to showcase cutting-edge AI and tech solutions in Europe

TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - SCALE AI, Canada's AI Cluster, is pleased to announce the Canadian organizations selected to participate in its mission at VivaTech 2026 from June 17 to 20 in Paris. This year, Canada will be represented by more than 100 AI and technology organizations, with SCALE AI once again leading and coordinating the national presence at VivaTech for a third consecutive year, building on the success of the 2025 mission.

As one of the world's leading gatherings for innovation and Europe's largest technological event, VivaTech brings together more than 180,000 participants from over 170 countries. Canada's presence offers a strategic opportunity to deepen international collaboration, strengthen commercial ties with Europe, and position Canadian tech companies as trusted partners in an increasingly competitive global AI landscape.

A High-Impact Delegation

The Canadian delegation features a dynamic mix of startups, scale-ups, and established organizations offering technology solutions to address real-world challenges. Following a call for applications that generated significant interest with 170 submissions, 74 AI and technology organizations have been selected to represent Canada at VivaTech. Representing regions from coast to coast, the delegation reflects the breadth of Canada's innovation ecosystem. Among them are organizations such as Bello Water, Demi, e-Struxture, LandLogic, Moonlite Labs, Prologue AI, Sarcomere Dynamics, Variational AI, Verge Ag and Vivid Machines.

In addition to the selected companies, this mission benefits from the support of institutional and economic partners from each region in Canada, including Calgary Economic Development, Desjardins, Global Affairs Canada, Hypertec, Invest in Ontario, IVADO Labs, Qohash, and more.

Strengthening Canada–Europe collaboration in AI

This renewed commitment reflects the strength of Canada's technology and artificial intelligence ecosystem, as well as the determination of our organizations to further establish their presence globally. Building on the collaborations initiated during the previous mission, this new delegation aims to multiply strategic partnerships, accelerate business development, and shine a spotlight on Canadian innovation across Europe.

Through initiatives like this international mission, SCALE AI continues to support Canadian companies in expanding internationally while reinforcing Canada's position as a hub for applied AI innovation, talent, and infrastructure.

The complete list of the Canadian delegation at VivaTech 2026 is available here.

About SCALE AI

SCALE AI is Canada's AI cluster. Based in Toronto and Montréal, SCALE AI plays a central role as the main unifying force of the Canadian AI ecosystem. As an investment and innovation hub, it accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of AI into the Canadian economy while contributing to the development of a world-class AI ecosystem. Funded by the Government of Canada, SCALE AI brings together over 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other key players in AI. It provides strategic and financial support to companies implementing real-world AI applications, aiming to encourage the emergence of future industry leaders and facilitate the development of a highly skilled workforce. Additionally, SCALE AI is behind ALL IN, Canada's largest AI event that allows Canadian actors to showcase their expertise in front of an international audience from around the globe. For more information about SCALE AI, visit scaleai.ca or LinkedIn.

About VivaTech

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies, and investors responding to our world's biggest challenges. Each year, over four exciting days in Paris, VivaTech creates Europe's biggest startup and tech event, exploring the most disruptive topics in tech with world-premiere demos, launches, and conferences in a collaborative ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://vivatechnology.com/media.

SOURCE Scale AI

For media inquiries: Noémie Tétreault, [email protected], 514-632-9036; For inquiries regarding the delegation: Isabelle Turcotte, Head of Canadian Delegation at VivaTech and CMO and Vice President of Ecosystem Relations at SCALE AI, [email protected]