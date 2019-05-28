SC Johnson Comments On J&J Case Filing By OK AG Hunter
May 28, 2019, 14:45 ET
RACINE, Wis., May 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- SC Johnson's Kelly M. Semrau, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs today made the following statement in response to the Johnson & Johnson case filing by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
"Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter incorrectly associated a critical part of our trademark tagline, 'A Family Company,' when referencing Johnson & Johnson in the state's opioid legal filing. SC Johnson is a separate, privately-held company and has never had any family or business connection with Johnson & Johnson. SC Johnson does not manufacture or sell pharmaceutical products. The comment does a disservice to the goodwill earned by generations of SC Johnson people and our iconic brands."
SOURCE SC Johnson
For further information: SC Johnson Public Affairs uspublicaffairs@scj.com, (+1) 262-260-2440, http://www.scjohnson.com
