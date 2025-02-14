Raid® brand issues voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 in Canada

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Raid® brand has issued a voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 due to a quality issue involving can leakage. Consumers who have purchased either of these products can visit www.raidrecallcanada.com to determine if their product is impacted by this recall and to request a refund for their purchase.

No other Raid® products are affected by this voluntary recall.