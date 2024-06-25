SAZERAC - CELEBRATING THE ART OF CANADIAN DISTILLING

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Founded nearly 400 years ago in the French region of Cognac, Sazerac has since been entirely dedicated to the celebration of the art of distillation, constantly on the look-out for the very best spirits around the world. Now boasting seven award-winning distilleries across five continents and over 80 acclaimed brands on their roster, the family-owned business has built on four generations of passionate professionals to become what is today a premier spirits company known worldwide.

Throughout its extensive history, Sazerac has established a privileged relationship with Canada, a country whose culinary heritage features a wide range of internationally recognized spirits. Deeply respectful of Canadian distillers' expertise, the company has chosen to produce a vast selection of spirits within the country's borders including the likes of Fireball, Seagram's, Dr. McGillicuddy's and Southern Comfort. Bottled at Sazerac's Old Montreal Distillery - on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River - these products embody the company's dedication to craftsmanship.

"At Sazerac, we know firsthand the importance of passion for the craft, and Canada's know-how when it comes to distilled spirits is known worldwide. We were therefore proud to acquire our distillery in Old Montreal thirteen years ago and we remain dedicated to its development to this day." - Marcus Daum, General Manager for Sazerac Canada

This July 1st, celebrate Canada Day with the help of locally-made spirits, enjoyed neat or in your favorite cocktail. To find out more about Sazerac, its Canadian distillery and brands, visit: https://www.sazerac.com/

ABOUT SAZERAC

Sazerac is one of North-America's oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac visit https://www.sazerac.com/.

