CONCORD, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Rust-Oleum Canada, the home of market-leading paint, woodcare, automotive and high-performance coating brands, has launched its first-ever pre-tinted wall paints, Colour Spark. In a market with countless paint colour options, this all-in-one paint and primer stands out from the crowd with its professionally curated pre-tinted shades that are both affordable and convenient.

"We wanted to reinvent and simplify the painting experience to make it easier and less confusing for homeowners, renters, DIYers and pros by creating a high-performance, pre-tinted paint line and easy online and in-store experience," says Rust-Oleum Canada Vice President and General Manager Maurice Lobreau. "It was important for us to bridge the gap in the renovation process by making our line more accessible. We want to show consumers just how easy it is to achieve trends-based home design without any headaches."

To simplify the colour selection process, Colour Spark is available for purchase online and in store, ideal for customers who are increasingly turning to online shopping for faster solutions to their home improvement needs. The brand's cutting-edge room visualizer tool allows customers to pick the perfect hues for their space in a quick and simple way – one that takes the guesswork out of the process. This highly durable and washable paint is also available in store at Walmart Canada for consumers who want to start immediately.

Colour Spark offers homeowners, DIYers and pros a collection of 13 consumer-friendly, pre-tinted hues that are highly versatile, usable and intentionally designed to work together in harmony. The paints come in both interior and exterior formulations and two contrasting finishes, eggshell and semi-gloss, making them perfect for high-traffic spaces and ideal for all kitchens and living spaces, including bathrooms.

As part of a meticulous and research-driven process aimed at creating trend-focused paints, Rust-Oleum Canada partnered with colour and design expert Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault to develop the perfect palette. From soft, ethereal tints to grounded, earthy neutrals, Colour Spark is designed to inspire consumers to confidently make colour decisions that reflect their unique style and personality.

"We began the palette development process by assessing more than 500 popular, top-selling hues from across the consumer coatings industry, and then after carefully categorizing each by saturation, value and hue family, we eliminated redundancies," says Allaire Perrault. "The result is a hyper-curated collection of colours that individually merge timeless sophistication with in-vogue style."

"With Colour Spark, we're able to give a voyeuristic approach to affordable, interior design makeovers by showing DIYers and pros how a style-forward palette will work in every space, furniture and project."

See Colour Spark in action as part of Allaire Perrault's "Makeover Takeover" project, a long-running yearly program that helps to educate DIY enthusiasts while sharing product selections, tips and tricks in the process.

Renowned real estate mogul and HGTV personality Scott McGillivray, who has years of experience and professional know-how in home renovation and design, has also put his stamp of approval on Rust-Oleum Canada's Colour Spark. As the host of popular shows like Scott's Vacation House Rules and Renovation Resort, McGillivray knows firsthand the importance of choosing the right paint to transform a space.

"Whether you're an expert painter or considering taking on your first DIY project, Rust-Oleum's Colour Spark has got you covered," says McGillivray. "With a designer-selected colour palette and built-in primer, you can simply grab a can right off the shelves and start painting. Colour Spark's formula allows you to revamp an old space while also protecting your walls from scuffs, stains and mould. It's paint and protection rolled into one for an affordable price. The right time to start is always now with Colour Spark."

Find the right shade of Colour Spark premium paint in store at Walmart Canada, or online from the following retailers:

Walmart.ca

Homedepot.ca

Rona.ca

Lowes.ca

Amazon.ca

RénoDépôt.ca

To learn more about Colour Spark, visit colourspark.ca , or follow Rust-Oleum Canada on Instagram @rustoleumca. To participate in Allaire Perrault's Makeover Takeover on Instagram, follow her @leighannallaire.

For more resources, please visit the Colour Spark Media Centre: Here

About Rust-Oleum Canada

Headquartered in Concord, Ontario, Rust-Oleum Canada produces and supplies high-quality and market-leading solution brands in small-project paints, woodcare, automotive and high-performance coatings with a strong approach to innovation since 1921. Rust-Oleum Canada focuses on helping DIYers, homeowners, contractors and facility managers achieve their interior and exterior needs. Rust-Oleum is home to trusted brands like Tremclad®, a long-lasting rust paint that helps restore and beautify all things metal; Varathane® wood stain, sealers and repair coatings that help solve all woodcare needs; and Zinsser®, the speciality line of problem-solving primers which is the go-to brand for homeowners, DIYers and the pro nationwide. Rust-Oleum Canada has a solution for every surface in addition to a respected multi-brand line of specialty cleaners designed for the toughest tasks at home or on the job site.

For more information, please visit rustoleum.ca or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault

Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault is a Canadian TV personality, brand spokesperson, designer and interior stylist. She first joined Cityline and CityTV as their design and DIY expert and TV personality in 2006, teaching viewers how to make their space look more beautiful in an affordable way. By 2013, she opened her first-ever design firm, Hue La La, offering curated collections of home decor, fashion accessories, handmade gifts and art. A respected leader, Leigh-Ann is one of the most influential Canadian DIYers and design experts in the industry.

For more information, please visit huelala.com

About Scott McGillivray

Scott McGillivray is a Canadian entrepreneur, investor, television host, author and educator, with a passion for providing useful and financially sensible advice. He is the go-to expert when it comes to all things real estate and renovation, with stints as a TV host and star of hit HGTV shows such as Renovation Resort and Scott's Vacation House Rules. Scott is also a respected business owner. He is the CEO of McGillivray Group and McGillivray Entertainment, co-founder of real estate investing education company Keyspire and an accomplished real estate investor with hundreds of properties across North America.

For more information, please visit scottmcgillivray.com

