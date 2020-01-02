Say Allo, the smart dating application launches in Montreal

Co-founded in Montreal, the algorithm-based application aims to help millions find true love through its unique and distinctive features

MONTREAL, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After a successful launch in the US in 2018, Say Allo, a smart dating application makes its way into the Canadian market, launching today in Montreal. Co-founded and developed in the city, Say Allo is not just another dating application. It's a "relationship discovery" platform for more mature singles ages between their late 20s and early 50s, who have valuable life experience, are less interested in casual relationships and yearning for the ideal partner and a relationship that will stand the test of time.

An anti-dating application to foster meaningful connections

The intelligent dating discovery app intends to reinvent how people find and make new connections. Say Allo is the result of Montreal developer Stephen Shaw's skills combined with the brains of Toronto psychologist Dr. Brian Shaw and entrepreneur Zackary Lewis. The app uses cutting-edge technology to maximize the best results for each and every user. Powered by an intelligent algorithm that continuously learns to put forth truly compatible profile matches, Say Allo also offers a different user experience with added safety features to ensure an optimal user experience.

"Finding a compatible connection needs to be more than swipe left or right," said Say Allo founder and CEO, Zackary Lewis. "We want users to spend their time having real conversations with compatible singles, which is why we've built the first application that uses a continuous learning algorithm as a driver to compatible matching."

Technology at the core of the connections

Unlike other dating applications, Say Allo's goal is to create lasting relationships. And to do so, Say Allo relies on artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm that includes face-mapping technology to learn user behaviors, interests and physical attraction - hence, cueing in on what each and every user likes and dislikes, maybe even before they do!

Montreal developer Stephen Shaw worked closely with Toronto-based Dr. Brian Shaw, PhD, an original co-developer of Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) to identify human behavior and reactions, and transfer this knowledge into a fully functional app. "The application is constantly learning user preferences based on their activity on the application, allowing for a more personalized experience and better profile suggestions", says Stephen Shaw.

In addition to offering users unique features like compatibility reports, and smart-swiping technology working synergistically, Say Allo users can also schedule a secure video meet-up via the application, removing the need to share sensitive personal information like a phone number, while still enabling a real face-to-face connection.

About Say Allo

Say Allo is a smart dating app developed for people seeking compatible connections and is the first relationship discovery app that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. Say Allo is available throughout Montreal and the US for both iOS and Android devices. For more information on Say Allo, visit: https://www.justsayallo.com/

