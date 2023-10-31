Dozens of paramedics honoured for their loyal service.

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, at the Laval Sheraton, paramedics from Corporation d'urgences-santé, Kanesatake First Nations Paramedics and Côte-Saint-Luc Emergency Medical Services were presented with the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal by the Honourable Lieutenant Governor Michel Doyon. This honorary distinction represents a tangible and lasting tribute to those who have demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication.

Some of the recipients honoured on Monday, October 30, in the company of the Lieutenant Governor and members of the Corporation d'urgences-santé honour guard. (CNW Group/Urgences-santé)

The celebration was attended by Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, representing the Government of Quebec.

Heroes on the road

"Paramedics spend their whole careers saving lives, handling emergencies and putting their lives at risk. The people of Laval and Montreal know that they can count on them. Our paramedics are heroes of the road. I am truly honoured to be able to recognize their dedication," said François Charpentier, President and CEO of Corporation d'urgences-santé.

A unifying and inclusive event

Kanesatake First Nations Paramedics and Côte-Saint-Luc Emergency Medical Services were invited to join the celebration organized by Urgences-santé. Paramedics and first responders from both organizations were also able to receive their medals or ribbon bars. "We welcomed them to the territory served by Corporation d'urgences-santé in a spirit of solidarity. We're proud to be associated with these two pre-hospital organizations, with whom we enjoy close ties and a genuine friendship," explains Mr. Charpentier.

An incredible career: 50 years of service for one recipient

Mr. Jean-Jacques Lapointe has devoted his entire career to serving the people of Quebec, including more than 30 years as a teacher of pre-hospital emergency care at Collège Ahuntsic. "He is truly passionate about his work and has made an exceptional contribution to developing the profession. He has trained thousands of paramedics, many of whom are still with us today," enthuses the CEO.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, which reports to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Quebec. It employs some 1,700 people, including over 1,100 paramedics and 100 emergency medical dispatchers who serve residents of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

- Recipients, including Jean-Jacques Lapointe, are available for interview.

