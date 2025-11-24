RESAAS Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Becoming Cash-Flow Positive with Record Revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights

The Company achieved cash-flow positivity in the quarter, a key operational milestone, from recurring revenue that continues to increase.

Revenue for Q3 2025 was $346,382, representing 225% year-over-year growth compared to the same quarter last year.

This marks the fourth successive quarter of sequential revenue growth, continuing to build momentum in the business.

Increased Enterprise adoption of the RESAAS platform and further expansion of Data Partnerships contributed to the results.

Commentary from the CEO

"RESAAS has reached a Milestone Inflection Point this quarter," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Securing cash-flow positivity along with delivering four consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth confirms RESAAS' corporate strategy. Real-estate institutions, both residential and commercial, are shifting toward Real-Time Data-Driven decision making, solidifying the crucial role the RESAAS Data Platform delivers."

Outlook & Strategic Priorities

RESAAS continues to execute on building its enterprise-grade data warehouse, utilizing its Big Data Platform for business intelligence and AI-driven model integration. With this foundation, the Company intends to:

Grow enterprise sales of its flagship Global Referral Platform across more International Real Estate companies.

Launch national and global real estate brokerages and agencies to RESAAS Pay, the real estate industry's only at-the-close referral fee payment solution. RESAAS generates Transaction Fees from every use of RESAAS Pay.

Expand RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange (CODE) into additional markets with global commercial real estate brokerages and institutions.

Accelerate higher-margin recurring subscription revenue through expanded partnerships with existing and new customers.

Execute multiple Data integrations with third-party Enterprise Data Platforms.

Availability of Financial Documents

The Company's Q3 2025 condensed interim financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

