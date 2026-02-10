Saven Financial making donation to food bank

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a successful product campaign, Saven Financial is donating $15,500 to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, which offers market-leading products and rates committed to donating $25 for every new Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) that was purchased in December by members to a local food bank.

To align with the most impact, the donation is being directed to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

"One of our community strategic pillars is addressing food insecurity and we were overwhelmed by the response from Saven members to this unique offering and we thank them for their ongoing support," said Joanne Battaglia, senior vice-president, Marketing, Communications and Community Partnerships, FirstOntario Credit Union.

Ali Hodgins, senior development officer, Corporate and Community Partnerships, Daily Bread Food Bank added, "With food insecurity rates on the rise across the country, we are incredibly thankful for companies like FirstOntario and Saven Financial who are leaders in ensuring everyone has access to the nutritious and culturally diverse food that they need. A donation of this amount will result in over 15,000 meals directly into the hands of our neighbours and community members."

This latest financial contribution is in addition to the annual donations Saven makes on behalf of its members. In 2025, Saven distributed $40,700 to organizations working to address issues related to youth mental health and wellness, fighting hunger and housing and homelessness.

Since 2022, Saven has donated close to $86,000 to Raising the Roof, more than $42,000 to Feed Ontario and $34,000 to Children's Mental Health Ontario; a total of $162,000. Saven will continue to review the initiatives supported for maximum benefit and engage members in the annual decision process.

About Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union

Saven means saving. It's that simple. Everything we do is to help people grow their savings for the future while building their local communities, too. That's why our online platform is both easy and convenient to use, and our members always benefit from our competitive rates and have a voice in our support for community causes. As a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven Financial is powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province. By maximizing opportunities for returns and using profits for a higher purpose, we take care of our members and local communities. To learn more about Saven Financial, visit SavenFinancial.ca and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

