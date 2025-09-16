BURLINGTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES 2025 VITAL SIGNS REPORT

Top areas rated as most important by Burlington residents include improving cost of living, housing affordability, traffic and community planning/development

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Burlington Community Foundation (BCF) is launching Burlington's 2025 Vital Signs report, presented by FirstOntario Credit Union.

Vital Signs is Canada's largest community-driven data program, led by Community Foundations of Canada and implemented by community foundations locally.

Burlington Community Foundation (CNW Group/FirstOntario Credit Union) Burlington's Vital Signs (CNW Group/FirstOntario Credit Union)

The structure of this report is a new approach for BCF's Vital Signs. The Foundation partnered with Leger to conduct first-hand research in the community to provide a timely snapshot of how Burlington residents are feeling about issues such as housing, arts and culture, standard of living, safety, learning, the environment and more.

"We hope these findings inspire thoughtful discussion and meaningful action in the Burlington community," said Foundation CEO Megan Tregunno. "Connecting community is at the heart of what we do, and through the insights presented in Vital Signs, we hope to spark engagement that will continue to strengthen Burlington through collective efforts such as giving, volunteering and advocacy."

Key findings of the report include:

8 in 10 residents have a very positive view of quality of life in Burlington

have a very positive view of quality of life in When asked to rate the 3 best things about Burlington , residents cited: Waterfront access (51%), safety (38%), location (34%), parks/green spaces (25%), and festivals/events (22%)

Waterfront access (51%), safety (38%), location (34%), parks/green spaces (25%), and festivals/events (22%) When asked what would make Burlington an even better place to live, residents cited: Housing affordability (20%), improved public transit (16%), addressing traffic congestion (15%), controlled development (15%) and affordable cost of living/better living wage (10%)

Housing affordability (20%), improved public transit (16%), addressing traffic congestion (15%), controlled development (15%) and affordable cost of living/better living wage (10%) When asked to rate the 3 most important issues facing Burlington today, residents cited: Cost of living (54%), housing affordability (42%), traffic (30%), community planning/development (20%)

"We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for Burlington's 2025 Vital Signs report, an integral local resource we know will help engage the community and contribute to lasting change," said Joanne Battaglia, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Community Partnerships, FirstOntario Credit Union.

The report provides a letter grade for each vital indicator, making it easy to quickly see how Burlington residents are feeling about a particular issue at a glance. A one-page summary is attached.

The findings will be used as a tool to inform and engage donors and guide the Foundation on how it directs funding, including mobilizing its assets for positive community impact.

Over the course of the next two years, BCF will be also hosting Vital Community Conversations to explore the research around select vital indicators outlined in the report.

Burlington's 2025 Vital Signs report is available at https://BurlingtonFoundation.org/vital-signs.

About Burlington Community Foundation

The Burlington Community Foundation manages charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows us to create permanent, income-earning funds. Grants can then be made from those funds to support charitable organizations. To date, the Foundation has invested $12.7 million in people, projects, and non-profit organizations that strengthen Burlington and communities throughout Canada. Visit: www.BurlingtonFoundation.org.



About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 86 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $7 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

BACKGROUNDER

First-hand research was conducted in partnership Leger through its LEO panel and a Community Survey in May and June 2025 .

. Letter grading is based on the data from the panel survey, which is representative of the Burlington community. Community survey insights are also shared.

community. Community survey insights are also shared. Detailed information is provided in the full report about how residents responded to specific questions within each indicator.

The report is being launched at an event at the Art Gallery of Burlington on Sept. 16 , which included a panel discussion, as well as table discussions led by charitable expert Community Hosts, to help spark conversation and ideas about how people can take action about what they have heard to help strengthen Burlington .

on , which included a panel discussion, as well as table discussions led by charitable expert Community Hosts, to help spark conversation and ideas about how people can take action about what they have heard to help strengthen . The Burlington Community Foundation is committed to conducting follow up reports every two years to ensure progress on each vital indicator is being measured and tracked.

The report is intended to help inform giving, decision-making, and spark engagement that will create a positive impact in the local community.

Contextual regional research was provided by Regional Research Contributor, Community Development Halton.

The full report is available here: https://BurlingtonFoundation.org/vital-signs, in addition to a Primary Research Overview from Leger.

Photo: Burlington's 2025 Vital Signs report cover

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For more information, please contact: Dana Brown, Communications & Grants Associate, Office: 905-639-0744 ext. 1, Cell: 905-912-2711, [email protected]