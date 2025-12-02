FirstOntario Credit Union invests $135,000 to combat food insecurity during Season of Giving

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - FirstOntario Credit Union is proud to stand alongside its communities this holiday season by donating $135,000 to 25 local organizations across our communities, an 11 per cent increase over last year. This contribution kicks off FirstOntario's annual Season of Giving, aimed at helping families who are struggling to put food on the table.

Over the past six years, FirstOntario has provided more than $700,000 in support to local organizations across Hamilton, Niagara, Halton, Haldimand-Norfolk and southwestern Ontario.

Food insecurity continues to rise sharply. According to Food Banks Canada, food bank visits have nearly doubled since 2019, reaching more than 2 million in March 2025, children account for about one-third of food bank clients representing approximately more than 710,000 visits per month, which is more over 300,000 more than 2019. Nearly 20% of food bank clients are employed.

"We know that food insecurity continues to be a growing challenge for families across our communities," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario. "Our goal is to provide meaningful support where it's needed most and to encourage others to join us in making a positive impact. Together, we can help ensure that no one goes without the essentials this season."

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for 86 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $7.6 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

Media contact: Tony Iavarone, AVP, Communications and Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, [email protected]