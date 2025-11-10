Halton Police Foundation and presenting partner FirstOntario launches unique Adopt A K9 program

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Halton Police Foundation and presenting partner FirstOntario Credit Union are proud to announce the launch of the Adopt A K9 program.

Halton Regional Police Service has five highly skilled K9s that play a vital role in keeping the community safe. The four-legged members of Halton's elite K9 Unit are highly skilled, dedicated, loyal and always ready to serve.

Now with each symbolic adoption through the Adopt A K9 Program individuals can celebrate the skills and bravery of Halton's K9 Unit while supporting Halton Police Foundation and critical programs that support at-risk youth and underserved community members.

Each symbolic adoption includes a plush replica of your chosen K9 hero, an official certificate of adoption, and a fun facts card about your furry officer.

FirstOntario Credit Union is proud to partner with Halton Police Foundation (HPF) as a member of their Founders' Circle and as presenting partner of the Adopt A K9 program. This collaboration underscores FirstOntario's commitment to strengthening community safety and engagement.

"At FirstOntario, we believe in building stronger communities through meaningful partnerships. Supporting the Halton Police Foundation's K9 Program is a unique way to connect with residents while contributing to public safety," said Joanne Battaglia, senior vice-president, Marketing, Communications & Partnerships, FirstOntario Credit Union. "We're proud to stand alongside the Foundation in its mission to create and support programs that make a real difference."

"We are thrilled to launch this innovative program to not only help educate our community on the valuable role that our K9 Unit plays to ensure our communities are protected and safe, but to also raise funds to support Halton Police Foundation and critical programs that support our most vulnerable community members," said Colleen Mulholland, Executive Director of HPF. "While the police serve community members during their most difficult moments, we know that lasting change comes from working together. We sincerely thank FirstOntario for believing in the power of policing partnerships and for their commitment to a safe, thriving Halton."

Visit the Adopt A K9 section at www.haltonpolicefoundation.com to learn more and adopt.

About Halton Police Foundation (HPF)

Halton Police Foundation was launched in 2024 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Halton Regional Police Service. As Ontario's first police foundation, HPF's mission is to champion and advance community programs that empower at-risk youth and underserved community members, with a vision of a united Halton in which all community members have equal opportunity to thrive.

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 86 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With more than $7.6 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

Media contacts: Colleen Mulholland, Executive Director, Halton Police Foundation, [email protected]; Tony Iavarone, AVP, Communications and Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, [email protected]