Saven Financial increases giving for community needs across Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - A unique cornerstone of Saven Financial is a commitment to investing a portion of profits in important community initiatives that benefit Ontarians across the province. For 2023, Saven will be distributing $41,800 to organizations that are focused on addressing the widespread issues of youth health and wellness, food insecurity and housing and homelessness.

"Saven Financial recognizes the importance of supporting our members and investing in the communities we serve. These are important issues, and it takes a collective effort to make a difference and through Saven Financial we are committed to the success of our members and communities," said Joanne Battaglia, senior vice-president, Marketing, Communications and Community Partnerships.

Saven's unique approach to community giving includes seeking input from members on how the dollars will be distributed. In March of each year, Saven members are asked for their input through a survey, and accordingly, this year's annual giving will be shared as follows:

Investing profits back into the community is a cornerstone of Saven and the annual donation amount and distribution is uniquely linked to member participation. Saven will continue to review the initiatives supported for maximum benefit in all corners of Ontario and engage members in the decision process.

About Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union

Saven means saving. It's that simple. Everything we do is to help people grow their savings for the future while building their local communities, too. That's why our online platform is both easy and convenient to use, and our members always benefit from our competitive rates and have a voice in our support for community causes. As a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven Financial is powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province. By maximizing opportunities for returns and using profits for a higher purpose, we take care of our members and local communities. To learn more about Saven Financial, visit SavenFinancial.ca and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

