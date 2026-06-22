SAVE YOUR SKIN FOUNDATION EXPANDS NATIONAL PUBLIC SUNSCREEN DISPENSER PROGRAM TO 100 LOCATIONS ACROSS CANADA

20 new public sunscreen dispensers added in 2026 to help Canadians protect themselves from harmful UV exposure

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is proud to announce the expansion of its national public sunscreen dispenser program with the installation of 20 new dispensers across Canada in 2026, bringing the total number of dispensers supported by the Foundation to more than 100 locations nationwide since the program's inception in 2022.

The program provides free, publicly accessible sunscreen in parks, beaches, recreational facilities, festivals, and underserved communities, helping Canadians reduce their risk of skin cancer while promoting sun-safe behaviours.

One of Save Your Skin Foundation's new sunscreen dispenser locations this year is the Nakusp Visitor Centre in Nakusp, BC. (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

"Reaching 100 dispenser locations is an exciting milestone for our organization," said Kathy Barnard, Founder and President of Save Your Skin Foundation. "Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in Canada, yet it is also one of the most preventable. By making sunscreen readily available in the places where people live, work, play, and gather, we're helping remove barriers to sun protection and encouraging healthier habits."

New dispenser locations added in 2026 span communities across British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Alberta, including parks and recreation facilities, visitor centres, Indigenous communities, festivals, and healthcare organizations.

The complete list of dispenser locations is available at saveyourskin.ca/sunscreen-dispensers.

Among the new locations are:

Nakusp Visitor Centre, BC

White Rock, BC (mobile/roaming unit)

City of Enderby, BC (mobile/roaming unit)

Rossland Museum, Rossland, BC

Similkameen Visitor Centre, BC

Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, Vancouver, BC

BC Cancer (mobile/roaming unit)

Events Edmonton / Taste of Edmonton Festival, Edmonton, AB

Wolastoqey/Wotstak First Nation, NB

Multiple municipal locations across Quebec

Experts predict 11,300 people in Canada will be diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer this year, compared to 10,800 people last year. 1,250 will die from it. Even though we know that 90% of skin cancer is caused by exposure to UV rays, Canadians are spending more time in the sun and skin cancer rates rise every year.

Sun Safety Tips

Avoiding skin damage from UV rays is the most important thing we can do to avoid skin cancer. Key recommendations include:

Limit your time in direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 4pm

Seek shade whenever possible

Wear protective clothing with long sleeves, hats, and sunglasses

Use a generous amount of broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating

Check for changes in moles, new moles and see your doctor immediately if anything is suspicious

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancers, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship.

For more information visit saveyourskin.ca.

SOURCE Save Your Skin Foundation

Media Contact: Amy Rosvold, Communications & Marketing Specialist, Save Your Skin Foundation, [email protected], 778-317-1485