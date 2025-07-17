Disneyland Resort Celebrates 70 Years

The Walt Disney Company's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro addressed the cast on Main Street, U.S.A., before joining them alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to ceremoniously ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell and pose for a once-in-a-lifetime cast photo. After, Bob Iger opened Disneyland before joining Disneyland Resort cast members along Main Street, U.S.A., to welcome guests into the park.

"It was on this day in 1955 that Walt Disney opened the gates of Disneyland for the first time and introduced the world to this very special place," Iger said to guests. "70 years later, Disneyland remains one of Walt's greatest achievements – a place where generations of people from all over the world have stepped through these gates and entered a world of joy and imagination."

70 years and counting of The Happiest Place on Earth

With the opening of Disneyland park in 1955, Walt Disney transformed the theme park industry, creating an immersive destination where families could create happy memories and spend time together. With its 70-year history, Disneyland Resort has expanded to include two theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District which reflect the power of Disney storytelling – which includes Pixar, Star Wars, and stories featuring fan-favorite Super Heroes. The resort is adding even more new experiences, including the Avengers Campus expansion, Avatar and Coco in the coming years providing guests with more options to immerse themselves in their favorite Disney stories – creating moments that become timeless memories and stories that are shared again and again with friends and family. More information about these projects can be found in the "We Call it Imagineering" series on YouTube.

In that spirit, July 17 marks the debut of a new advertising campaign highlighting how after 70 years, Disneyland Resort continues to be the place that people come to celebrate their happiest moments, featuring authentic guest stories and photos.

How Guests Are Celebrating the 70th Anniversary

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort on July 17 will not only get to experience the limited time offerings available for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration but also get the opportunity to experience the debut of the groundbreaking attraction "Walt Disney – A Magical Life" and new additions to the Main Street Cinema and "it's a small world" attraction. In addition, for one day only, guests can collect a souvenir guide map and anniversary button (subject to availability) and experience a special 70th anniversary cavalcade in the afternoon.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

