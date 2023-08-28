MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On August 23, Omnia Technologies, Groupe HD, and Claridge celebrated the inauguration of Savana sur le parc, an 84-unit rental estate project under construction in Montreal's Triangle district. Nestled in the heart of urban life, this new development redefines the harmony between community and privacy, offering an unprecedented quality of life.

From left to right: Richard Jutras (Omnia), Jean-François Beaulieu (Omnia), Christophe Allard-Mejia (Claridge), Thomas Dufour (Groupe HD), Jean-Philippe Hébert (Groupe HD), Danny Galimi (Groupe HD) (CNW Group/Omnia Technologies)

The building is distinguished by its sculptural architecture. Its angles combine harmoniously, creating a distinctive triangular structure. This exclusive design concept reflects the intersection of the grids that inspired the neighborhood's name.

At Savana Sur Le Parc, every lining space has been thought through down to the smallest detail. From interior design to common living spaces, nothing is left to chance. Residents will enjoy modern living spaces and common areas including a workout room, indoor parking and a rooftop terrace*.

« We are proud to launch the Savana Sur Le Parc project. With its unique architectural design, carefully designed living spaces and strategic location, this project represents an exceptional opportunity for future residents to enjoy and incomparable residential experience in the Côte-des-Neiges district, » says Jean-Francois Beaulieu, President of Omnia Technologies.

Bordered by a beautiful green space, the Savana Sur Le Parc project enjoys a privileged location in the Côte-des-Neiges district, offering a peaceful setting close to de la Savane Park.

« Close to two metro stations, future residents will enjoy high-quality housing while benefiting from a booming neighborhood and privileged access to all urban amenities. Groupe HD is proud to contribute to the development of structuring and sustainable projects for the community. » – Thomas Dufour, Co-President, Groupe HD

For more information on Savana Sur Le Parc and to discover all the details of the project, please visit the official website: savanacondos.com.

Savana Sur Le Parc project summary:

84 rental condos on 10 floors

Investment: $35M

Developers: Omnia Technologies and Groupe HD

Financial partner: Claridge

Architect: Greiger Huot

Designers: Innédesign

*Amenities and common areas are subject to change.

About our partners:

Omnia Technologies

For over 35 years, OMNIA has specialized in the construction and development of the large scale residential, industrial and commercial projects. Headed by Jean-Francois Beaulieu and his team of seasoned professionals, Omnia stands out for its courteous service, 360 expertise and the quality of its work, with the needs of its customer at heart. Today the company has millions of square feet under construction and over a billion dollars in development Its diversified portfolio of projects includes Imperia Condos, Enticy Condos, Eli Condos and Snowdon, among others. omniatechnologies.com

Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction and management. Its ambition is to redefine tomorrow's housing by designing and building large-scale real estate projects that meet the needs communities and municipalities.

To date, the company is involved in a dozen projects totalling over 3,000 residential units, divided between condominiums and mutli-tenant buildings. Groupe HD is constantly rethinking and adapting its methods to create integrated living spaces for today's and tomorrow's generations. groupehdimmobilier.ca

Claridge

Claridge, founded in 1987 par Charles Bronfman, has been a major player in private equity for over five decades. With a team of thirty dedicated professionals, the company has developed a strategic portfolio reflecting an optimal mix of economic sectors and geographic regions.

Claridge's direct investments cover companies in the food industry, real estate, technology, entertainment, and renewable energy. It also holds investments managed by third parties on an international scale.

Claridge's success is rooted in its investment expertise and talent for identifying innovative business opportunities. The company focuses on creating value in its portfolio companies, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term. claridgeinc.com

