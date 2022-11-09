Sault Ste. Marie Airport Allies with #NotInMyCity to Raise Awareness about Human Trafficking in Aviation

The two organizations and community partners are working together to help put a stop to human trafficking in the aviation sector

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Sault Ste. Marie Airport is pleased to share that it has partnered with #NotInMyCity to educate and raise stakeholder and community awareness regarding human trafficking in aviation within Canada.

#NotInMyCity is a facilitative organization that is raising awareness and taking collective action to prevent, disrupt and end sexual exploitation and trafficking, focusing on children and youth. In the transport sector, #NotInMyCity is a leading partner who is helping address human trafficking across several sectors and geographic areas in Canada, including the aviation industry.

The Sault Ste. Marie Airport will implement an e-learning and awareness program. The purpose of the program is to:

Provide all airport employees and stakeholders with knowledge and awareness about sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Canada with #NotInMyCity's aviation focused e-learning platform. Members of the public are invited to learn more about the issue by taking a free e-learning course found at notinmycity.ca.

Allow airport employees to understand the signs of human trafficking, and knowing what to do if they suspect trafficking.

Implement informational signage and materials throughout the airport for all stakeholders and travelling public.

Report any and all signs of human trafficking, without causing harm.

"Collaborating with engaged partners in our community will enhance public safety. We will actively work with all partners and support the #NotInMyCity initiative, which will generate much needed awareness for the victims of human trafficking. We know victims are transported through the Sault Ste. Marie area. We continue to work to protect vulnerable people from predators who want to profit by victimizing others." - Chief Hugh Stevenson, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service

Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in Canada and is the second largest source of illegal income worldwide. In Canada, 21 per cent of trafficking victims are under the age of 18. While making up only 4 per cent of the country's population, 50 percent of Canada's trafficking victims are Indigenous people.

"The H.O.P.E. Alliance is happy to partner with the Sault Ste. Marie Airport and #NotInMyCity to provide valuable education to airport staff as well as make resources available to travelers. We look forward to working together in the future and are grateful to the airport for their understanding of the prevalence of human trafficking and their willingness to combat it." – Taylar Piazza, Chair of HOPE Alliance

According to the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, transportation corridors are frequently used by traffickers, and once a victim has been recruited, traffickers will often move them from city to city to maximize profits, access new markets and avoid competition. It also helps keep control of the victim who may not know where they are or how to get help, making it easier for traffickers to evade detection by police. Victims of labour trafficking may also enter Canada by way of air travel, under the false promise of a job or educational opportunity.

"Joining this growing mobilization against human trafficking is simply the right thing to do. The need for joining was reinforced by a presentation on Human Trafficking Prevention at the 2022 Airport Management Council of Ontario (AMCO) Annual Convention & Trade Show that took place in early October." -Terry Bos, Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation President & CEO.

#NotInMyCity offers an interactive e-learning course for anyone interested in learning more about the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Canada. It was developed in collaboration with national and international thought leaders. Upon completion of the free 30-minute e-course, participants are awarded with a certificate. Thousands of individuals have completed the course so far.

In Ontario, anyone can call Canada's Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 if they believe they witnessing or are experiencing human trafficking or sexual exploitation. If anyone is in immediate danger, it is recommended to call 9-1-1.

About #NotInMyCity

#NotInMyCity is a facilitative organization launched by Paul and Liz Brandt that is raising awareness and taking collective action to prevent, disrupt and end sexual exploitation and trafficking, focusing on children and youth. The #NotInMyCity movement is growing. We are working in alliance with key stakeholders, creating awareness, educating others and mobilizing a strategic, integrated plan to bring about transformational and sustainable change at all levels.

About Sault Ste. Marie Airport

The Sault Ste. Marie Airport is owned and operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation (SSMADC), a private not-for-profit corporation.

