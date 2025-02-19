NotInMyCity Says Vigilance Is Needed More Than Ever Ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Canadian airports, law enforcement and partners join forces to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable youth

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada observes National Human Trafficking Day this weekend, #NotInMyCity (#NIMC) is continuing to grow its partnerships with Canadian airports and law enforcement to help end human trafficking and sexual exploitation. #NotInMyCity is a national movement dedicated to raising awareness, mobilizing partnerships, and taking collective action to prevent, disrupt, and end human trafficking and sexual exploitation, with a focus on protecting children and youth.

Human trafficking is the largest illegal income source worldwide and is one of Canada's fastest-growing crimes, with more than one in five trafficking victims under the age of 18.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, observed annually on February 22, is intended to raise awareness of the magnitude of human trafficking and to condemn all forms of trafficking across Canada.

For victims, the cycle of being isolated, moved around and coerced into sexual exploitation is a horrifying and traumatic experience and something that they often do not realize is occurring until it is too late. This was the case for Karly Church, a survivor of sex trafficking in Canada. She says, "At first, I didn't realize I was being trafficked. The only thing I had learned about trafficking was from the movies. What happened to me didn't look like the movies. I was manipulated and sold over and over again. It was the most horrific time of my life."

To help combat this, an increasing number of airports across the country have signed on as #NIMC allies, and are training their teams to recognize the signs of trafficking and what to do with a 'do no harm' approach.

Over the past year, #NIMC has truly grown into a national movement driving awareness and collaborative action across the country. New partners like hotels and airports are stepping forward and providing innovative ideas to combat trafficking and support survivors. The Calgary airport, YYC, continues to be a key partner for #NIMC. In 2024, they opened a 'soft room' where survivors can receive immediate support and be safe.

Paul Brandt, Founder of #NotInMyCity and governing board co-chair of the recently launched Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons emphasizes the importance of collective action and partnership: "Airports, law enforcement and everyday people are working together. A few years ago, people didn't believe that human trafficking and sexual exploitation was happening here in our country. Today, thousands of Canadians are stepping up, learning to recognize the signs of someone who is being trafficked and what to do next. By working together and educating each other, we can recognize the signs and protect vulnerable youth and others trapped by those who perpetuate this modern-day slavery."

2024 Milestones

More than 16,000 people have completed the #NotInMyCity e-learning course to help identify and address human trafficking.

More than 14 Canadian airports support #NotInMyCity's initiatives with innovative in-terminal initiatives, awareness materials, training programs and digital signage, reaching thousands of employees and travelers.

The Maddison Sessions: An annual operational summit bringing together human trafficking investigators from across Canada , and now, crown prosecutors, to share best practices towards building a 'No Borders' and coordinated national response to human trafficking in Canada .

, and now, crown prosecutors, to share best practices towards building a 'No Borders' and coordinated national response to human trafficking in . Expanded partnerships with the transportation industry, hospitality industry and municipal governments to drive community-based action and raise awareness among new potential partners.

Public Engagement and New Initiatives

#NotInMyCity's free, interactive e-learning course saw nearly 7,000 new participants in 2024 bringing the total program completions to more than 16,000 individuals. A French-language version of the e-learning course is now also available. The organization also strengthened its Community Response Model in Calgary to address the growing complexity of youth referrals, homelessness, and substance use linked to exploitation.

On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, #NotInMyCity calls on individuals, communities, and organizations to join the fight:

Take the free e-learning course available at notinmycity.ca

available at notinmycity.ca Participate in the Seeing Yellow Campaign and other events

and other events Engage with local organizations to drive prevention and intervention

About #NotInMyCity

#NotInMyCity is a facilitative organization that raises awareness and takes collective action to prevent, disrupt, and end sexual exploitation and trafficking, with a focus on protecting children and youth. The movement collaborates with key stakeholders across sectors to instill hope, inspire action, and create lasting change.

