TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Frank Gleeson Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

Satellos is a publicly traded biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Satellos Bioscience Inc. Opens the Market Wednesday, May 15, 2024

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Yingling, [email protected], 1-858-344-8091