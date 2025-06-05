SAT Companies Purchases Phillips Life Safety and Fire Suppression, Adding to its Strategically Integrated Suite of Synergistic Businesses

CHATHAM, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Albert (Al) Testa, President SAT Companies ("SAT" or "the Company"), is proud to announce the acquisition of Phillips Life Safety Solutions and Phillips Fire Suppression ("PLS"). PLS is a leading fire and life safety services provider serving a high-quality and diverse customer base in Southwestern Ontario:

Full-service independent fire and security contracting and turnkey solutions for new construction and existing facilities;

Annual inspections of fire alarms, sprinklers, extinguishers, and emergency lighting across all market sectors;

Retrofits and modernization of existing fire and security systems;

Intrusion, security, and fire alarm monitoring services;

Integrated enterprise security solutions – CCTV, card access, and intrusion systems

Full-service fire extinguisher testing, recertification, and recharging - for all extinguisher types;

On-site CO2 cylinder refill services; and

Registered Transport Canada services for hydrostatic recertification of high-pressure cylinders.

Headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, PLS supports critical services for many key clients including Windsor Regional Hospitals, City of Windsor, Ford Motor Company and Windsor Essex Community Housing. To learn more about Phillips, please visit www.phillipslifesafety.com.

John Smith, SAT's CEO, commented, "PLS is an ideal acquisition partner for the SAT family of Companies. We're excited to welcome Derrick Phillips and his employees to the team and look forward to adding another outstanding Executive to our leadership".

Albert added, "PLS exemplifies our commitment to acquiring superb, well-run, synergistic businesses. Derick, and his team of high skilled employees, has a well-established reputation as a trusted supplier of vital services".

Derick Phillips, founder and CEO of PLS said, "This opportunity to partner with SAT is incredibly exciting. PLS has been rapidly growing over the past 5-years and accessing SAT's coveted network of skilled workers and customer base was a perfect opportunity to aggressively seize market share".

Derick will continue to manage and oversee PLS, and the existing management team will remain in place without change.

About SAT Companies:

SAT Companies is a Family of Highly Specialized, Total Systems Electrical Contractors with vast experience and uncompromising results. Brands include Anchor Hydro, Lighting Plus Wholesale, LAMP (Leamington Agricultural Manufacturing Products), Honey Electric Limited and JRB Electrical Services - with company revenues between $100 and $200 Million.

Clients include hospitals, major diversified infrastructure, industrial projects, large-scale agricultural installations, and multi-purpose sports and recreational complexes.

SAT maintains a robust pipeline of future projects and project pursuits.

With a workforce of over 250 FTE employees including journeymen, linesmen and highly skilled craft tradesmen, SAT has in-house technical capabilities to design, build, and maintain complex and diverse electrical systems and structures in the industrial, commercial, agricultural, institutional and utility sectors.

SAT is the largest horticulture grow-light distributer in North America and ranks as one of the top 25 electrical contractors in Canada by revenue.

www.satcompanies.com

