SAT Companies Purchases Honey Electric Limited and JRB Electrical Services, Creating a Highly Synergistic Workforce and Complementary Customer Base

CHATHAM, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Albert (Al) Testa, President SAT Companies ("SAT" or "the Company"), is proud to announce the acquisition of Honey Electric Limited (HEL), a premier total systems electrical solutions provider to large scale Agricultural, Government Infrastructure and Multi-purpose Industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Chatham, Ontario, HEL provides integrated turnkey electrical solutions including design engineering, procurement, project management and construction to a high-quality and diverse customer base in Southwestern Ontario.

For nearly 50 years, HEL has been providing comprehensive solutions-based engineering, procurement and construction of electrical systems and controls for agricultural. commercial, industrial, Government and healthcare markets.

John Smith, SAT's CEO, commented, "We are excited to announce the Acquisition of HEL, a company I've known for decades and have long admired. We're thrilled to welcome Honey's employees to the SAT family".

Albert Testa, SAT's President added, "HEL brings an outstanding management team and a complement of highly skilled craft-labour, adding to an existing high-quality workforce. HEL's market reputation, historical goodwill, customer-centric culture and operational expertise is world-class".

Reginald MacDonald, founder and CEO of HEL said, "The opportunity to strategically partner with SAT for the next phase of our growth is incredibly exciting. It became clear, working with John and Al, that the "people-first" mindset was something we jointly shared and remained deeply passionate about. HEL can accomplish great things together and this transaction ensures our nearly 50-year legacy will remain strongly intact".

In addition to HEL, the acquisition includes JRB Electrical Services, one of the highest volume standby generator installers in Ontario, Canada.

HEL's existing management team will remain in place.

SAT Companies is a Family of Highly Specialized, Total Systems Electrical Contractors with vast experience and uncompromising results. Brands include: Anchor Hydro, Lighting Plus Wholesale, Honey Electric and JRB Electrical Services - with company revenues between $100 and $200 Million.



Clients include hospitals, major diversified infrastructure, industrial projects, large-scale agricultural installations, multi-purpose sports and recreational complexes.

SAT maintains a robust pipeline of future projects and project pursuits.

With a workforce of over 200 FTE employees including journeymen, linesmen and highly skilled craft tradesmen, SAT has in-house technical capabilities to design, build, and maintain complex and diverse electrical systems and structures in the industrial, commercial, agricultural, institutional and utility sectors.

SAT ranks as one of the top 25 electrical contractors in Canada by revenue, and is the largest employer of electrical contractors in Southwestern Ontario.

