Saskatchewan Blue Cross volunteers give back across Regina and Saskatoon for United Way Day of Caring

REGINA, SK and SASKATOON, SK, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - You've probably seen them around town, sporting red shirts, working in gardens or delivering boxes of books to schools. These are the champions of volunteering: the community doers and movers who take part in the United Way Day of Caring.

Every year, the annual volunteer event connects people and organizations with projects that need an extra hand. One local not-for-profit, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, is not only the presenting sponsor but also a long-time champion of this event. Their Team Blue has participated for 9 years, standing out in blue amongst the sea of red shirts.

"When we put out the call to our team members at Saskatchewan Blue Cross, they always show up in a big way," said Kelly Wilson, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Caring for communities is a part of who we are. I'm so proud of our Team Blue and their readiness to make a difference."

This year, Team Blue volunteers supported hands-on projects. In Saskatoon, they assisted Global Gathering Place with adult language learners, organized community spaces and tended gardens. In Regina, they joined forces with the United Way to distribute books to schools for their Summer Success Camps.

"Being part of an organization where we give to others and getting a chance to volunteer for this garden project has been such a rewarding and contented experience," said Preeti Sukhija, a Saskatchewan Blue Cross team member. "I'm glad we could help create the green space for community members to enjoy the short-lived summers of Saskatchewan. I'm really proud to contribute to a project that will have a positive impact on the environment and create opportunities to make the neighbourhood healthier and more vibrant."

"We got to see the book vending machines our deliveries would go into," said JJ Tan, team member from the Regina office. "Hearing from the teachers how excited the kids from new book deliveries… It made our day."

You can learn more about how Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports communities across the province at sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]