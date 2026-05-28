Saskatchewan Blue Cross distributes $80,000 to local health and wellness organizations

From January to April, Saskatchewan organizations and charities were invited to apply by outlining their community impact and how their work supports Health Literacy, community health and well-being, and/or diversity and inclusion.

"Giving back across Saskatchewan is a core part of who we are as a not-for-profit benefits provider," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Through our 80 Years, 80 Grants initiative, we saw first-hand just how many organizations are strengthening communities in every corner of the province."

On May 27, at the Saskatchewan Blue Cross 80th birthday party, recipients were invited to celebrate the recognition of their grants. At the event, a bonus grant was announced, bringing the grand total to $81,000.

"We are deeply grateful to receive this support from Saskatchewan Blue Cross," said Krysta Shacklock, executive director at Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services Inc. "This $1,000 grant helps Empty Arms continue to walk alongside families facing unimaginable loss, offering comfort, care and connection when it is needed most. It is a meaningful reminder that grieving families are not alone."

"As Saskatchewan Blue Cross marks 80 years of supporting the health and well-being of our communities, Saskatoon Open Door Society is honoured to be recognized through the 80 Years, 80 Grants initiative," said Ali Bukar, CEO of the Saskatoon Open Door Society. "This support comes at a meaningful time as we celebrate our own 45 years of welcoming newcomers and building connection in Saskatoon. Together, these milestones remind us that strong communities are built through care, partnership, and a shared commitment to belonging. We are grateful for this contribution, which will help us bring people together to honour the stories, cultures and relationships that continue to shape a more welcoming Saskatchewan."

"Seniors can be lonely and lack social outlets," said Maureen McPherson, Chair of The Seniors Hub Club at St. Martin's. "The club presents 9 programs a year, offering health information, exercise, educational or entertaining presentations, lunch and the opportunity to meet and socialize with other seniors. Please join us at St. Martin's United Church at 1:30 on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from September to May! A huge thank you to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for providing us with the funds to help us to continue to offer our programs! "

"The support from Saskatchewan Blue Cross comes at a meaningful time for Dress for Success Regina," said Toyin Olusanya, Program Coordinator, Dress for Success Regina. "This grant will help us continue empowering women with the confidence, resources, and professional development tools they need to thrive in work and in life. Beyond the financial contribution, this recognition affirms the importance of investing in women, families and stronger communities across Saskatchewan."

"On behalf of the Town of Moosomin Parks and Recreation Department, we extend our most sincere thank you for Saskatchewan Blue Cross funding," said Mike Schwean, Director of Parks and Recreation with the Town of Moosomin. "Our department motto has, is, and will forever be "Play For All". This funding allows us to purchase inventory for our Sports Lending shed. This program allows residents and visitors alike to access our sports equipment, use it at their leisure, and return at no cost. It is heartwarming to see a family facing difficult times with the opportunity to play ball, golf, pickleball, beach volleyball, soccer, football and more. This funding will play a key role in ensuring "Play For All," and we are proud to partner with Saskatchewan Blue Cross on this priceless local endeavour!"

"This celebration isn't over yet," said Wilson. "After 80 years in Saskatchewan, our goal is to give every person in the province the opportunity to celebrate wellness with us. We'll have more to announce very soon."

Stay up to date with Saskatchewan Blue Cross' 80th anniversary celebrations. Follow them on social media and visit sk.bluecross.ca for updates.

The full list of grant recipients includes:

2 Spirits in Motion Society

Age Friendly Committee

Al Ritchie Community Association

Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan

Annaheim New Horizons Inc

ApotheCare Gift Registry, Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon & Area

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Battlefords

Big River Fire Department

Birch Hills Senior Rec Club

Blaine Lake Community Association

Bring2Life Creative Counselling

Camp Christopher

Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

CANCER PATIENT LODGE

Canwood Public Library

Child & Youth Friendly Saskatoon

Cornwall Alternative School

Creative Options Regina (COR)

Dance Saskatchewan Inc.

Dress For Success Regina

Eastend Activity Centre

Elmwood Residences Inc.

Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services

Enactus University of Saskatchewan

Forever in Motion

Fruitfulvine Foundation Inc

Global Gathering Place

Golden Twilight Lodge INC

Gravelbourg Cares Shuttle Inc.

Heart Of The Seniors

Hope on the Prairies

Hope Restored Canada

Humboldt & District Hospital Foundation

Humboldt Community Soup Kitchen

Hutch Ambulance

Inclusion Saskatchewan Incorporated

International Women of Saskatoon

Kaposvar Community Shuttle Service Inc

La Ronge Senior Center

Lanigan Hospital Lodge Auxiliary

Log House Thrift Store

MEF2C Family Foundation Canada Inc.

Melville Senior Citizens Inc.

Moose Jaw Family Services

Moose Jaw Women's Transition Association Inc.

Neoma Wellness Inc

North Central Health Care Foundation

Office of the Treaty Commissioner

Porcupine Plain Sunset Club

Providence Place for Holistic Health-Emmanuel Health

Reach Autism Learning Inc

Ronald McDonald House SK

Rouleau & District Senior Association

Saskatchewan History and Folklore

Saskatchewan Operating Room Nurses Group

Saskatoon Convalescent Home

Saskatoon Open Door Society

Seniors Hub Club at St. Martin's

Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan

Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours

Spectrum Pediatric Services

Square One Community Inc.

St. Peter's Hospital

Student Wellness Initiative Towards Community Health

Summer Program for Special Children

Teen Challenge Canada

The Do More Agriculture Foundation

The Princess Shop

Tisdale Suicide Awareness Committee

TOWN OF HANLEY

Town of Moosomin - Parks and Recreation Board

Valleyview Medical First Responders

Viscount Forever In Motion

Watrous Ju-No Ri Judo Club

Westside Community Centre

Wheels for Wellness Indian Head

Young Spirits Sharing Circle Society Incorporated

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]