Saskatchewan Blue Cross distributes $80,000 to local health and wellness organizations

From January to April, Saskatchewan organizations and charities were invited to apply by outlining their community impact and how their work supports Health Literacy, community health and well-being, and/or diversity and inclusion.
"Giving back across Saskatchewan is a core part of who we are as a not-for-profit benefits provider," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Through our 80 Years, 80 Grants initiative, we saw first-hand just how many organizations are strengthening communities in every corner of the province."
On May 27, at the Saskatchewan Blue Cross 80th birthday party, recipients were invited to celebrate the recognition of their grants. At the event, a bonus grant was announced, bringing the grand total to $81,000.
"We are deeply grateful to receive this support from Saskatchewan Blue Cross," said Krysta Shacklock, executive director at Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services Inc. "This $1,000 grant helps Empty Arms continue to walk alongside families facing unimaginable loss, offering comfort, care and connection when it is needed most. It is a meaningful reminder that grieving families are not alone."
"As Saskatchewan Blue Cross marks 80 years of supporting the health and well-being of our communities, Saskatoon Open Door Society is honoured to be recognized through the 80 Years, 80 Grants initiative," said Ali Bukar, CEO of the Saskatoon Open Door Society. "This support comes at a meaningful time as we celebrate our own 45 years of welcoming newcomers and building connection in Saskatoon. Together, these milestones remind us that strong communities are built through care, partnership, and a shared commitment to belonging. We are grateful for this contribution, which will help us bring people together to honour the stories, cultures and relationships that continue to shape a more welcoming Saskatchewan."
"Seniors can be lonely and lack social outlets," said Maureen McPherson, Chair of The Seniors Hub Club at St. Martin's. "The club presents 9 programs a year, offering health information, exercise, educational or entertaining presentations, lunch and the opportunity to meet and socialize with other seniors. Please join us at St. Martin's United Church at 1:30 on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from September to May! A huge thank you to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for providing us with the funds to help us to continue to offer our programs! "
"The support from Saskatchewan Blue Cross comes at a meaningful time for Dress for Success Regina," said Toyin Olusanya, Program Coordinator, Dress for Success Regina. "This grant will help us continue empowering women with the confidence, resources, and professional development tools they need to thrive in work and in life. Beyond the financial contribution, this recognition affirms the importance of investing in women, families and stronger communities across Saskatchewan."
"On behalf of the Town of Moosomin Parks and Recreation Department, we extend our most sincere thank you for Saskatchewan Blue Cross funding," said Mike Schwean, Director of Parks and Recreation with the Town of Moosomin. "Our department motto has, is, and will forever be "Play For All". This funding allows us to purchase inventory for our Sports Lending shed. This program allows residents and visitors alike to access our sports equipment, use it at their leisure, and return at no cost. It is heartwarming to see a family facing difficult times with the opportunity to play ball, golf, pickleball, beach volleyball, soccer, football and more. This funding will play a key role in ensuring "Play For All," and we are proud to partner with Saskatchewan Blue Cross on this priceless local endeavour!"
"This celebration isn't over yet," said Wilson. "After 80 years in Saskatchewan, our goal is to give every person in the province the opportunity to celebrate wellness with us. We'll have more to announce very soon."
Stay up to date with Saskatchewan Blue Cross' 80th anniversary celebrations. Follow them on social media and visit sk.bluecross.ca for updates.
The full list of grant recipients includes:
- 2 Spirits in Motion Society
- Age Friendly Committee
- Al Ritchie Community Association
- Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan
- Annaheim New Horizons Inc
- ApotheCare Gift Registry, Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon & Area
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Battlefords
- Big River Fire Department
- Birch Hills Senior Rec Club
- Blaine Lake Community Association
- Bring2Life Creative Counselling
- Camp Christopher
- Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
- Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan
- Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan
- CANCER PATIENT LODGE
- Canwood Public Library
- Child & Youth Friendly Saskatoon
- Cornwall Alternative School
- Creative Options Regina (COR)
- Dance Saskatchewan Inc.
- Dress For Success Regina
- Eastend Activity Centre
- Elmwood Residences Inc.
- Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services
- Enactus University of Saskatchewan
- Forever in Motion
- Fruitfulvine Foundation Inc
- Global Gathering Place
- Golden Twilight Lodge INC
- Gravelbourg Cares Shuttle Inc.
- Heart Of The Seniors
- Hope on the Prairies
- Hope Restored Canada
- Humboldt & District Hospital Foundation
- Humboldt Community Soup Kitchen
- Hutch Ambulance
- Inclusion Saskatchewan Incorporated
- International Women of Saskatoon
- Kaposvar Community Shuttle Service Inc
- La Ronge Senior Center
- Lanigan Hospital Lodge Auxiliary
- Log House Thrift Store
- MEF2C Family Foundation Canada Inc.
- Melville Senior Citizens Inc.
- Moose Jaw Family Services
- Moose Jaw Women's Transition Association Inc.
- Neoma Wellness Inc
- North Central Health Care Foundation
- Office of the Treaty Commissioner
- Porcupine Plain Sunset Club
- Providence Place for Holistic Health-Emmanuel Health
- Reach Autism Learning Inc
- Ronald McDonald House SK
- Rouleau & District Senior Association
- Saskatchewan History and Folklore
- Saskatchewan Operating Room Nurses Group
- Saskatoon Convalescent Home
- Saskatoon Open Door Society
- Seniors Hub Club at St. Martin's
- Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan
- Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours
- Spectrum Pediatric Services
- Square One Community Inc.
- St. Peter's Hospital
- Student Wellness Initiative Towards Community Health
- Summer Program for Special Children
- Teen Challenge Canada
- The Do More Agriculture Foundation
- The Princess Shop
- Tisdale Suicide Awareness Committee
- TOWN OF HANLEY
- Town of Moosomin - Parks and Recreation Board
- Valleyview Medical First Responders
- Viscount Forever In Motion
- Watrous Ju-No Ri Judo Club
- Westside Community Centre
- Wheels for Wellness Indian Head
- Young Spirits Sharing Circle Society Incorporated
SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross
Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]
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