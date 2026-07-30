Saskatchewan Blue Cross invests $50,000 to help expand care at Saskatoon City Hospital

SASKATOON, SK, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- More hospital beds. More healthcare workers. More access to the healthcare you need. That's the impact of the Saskatoon City Hospital Acute Care Expansion project. This major investment in the future of healthcare will help more patients get the right care at the right time, closer to home.

Helping make that possible is Saskatchewan Blue Cross. Through a $50,000 donation to the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation, the organization is supporting the expansion of the new High Acuity Unit.

"Strong communities are built when organizations come together to invest in the health and well-being of the people they serve," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are proud to support the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation and help equip a new High Acuity Unit that will provide patients with timely access to specialized care closer to home. This $50,000 investment reflects our commitment to improving health outcomes and ensuring Saskatchewan residents have access to the care they need when they need it most."

The expansion, which began in 2025, is one of the largest increases in acute care capacity at the Saskatoon City Hospital in recent years. When complete, it will include:

109 new acute care beds

More than 500 new staff and physicians

A 14 per cent increase in acute care capacity in Saskatoon hospitals

"On behalf of Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation, we are deeply grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for this generous $50,000 investment in the Acute Care Expansion project," said Steve Shannon, Chief Executive Officer at the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation. "Gifts like this directly enhance the care experience for patients by providing frontline teams with the tools they need to deliver timely, safe, and compassionate care. The addition of new vital signs machines and a bladder scanner will help improve patient monitoring, support faster clinical decision-making, and contribute to positive patient outcomes. Saskatchewan Blue Cross is helping ensure that patients in our community have access to the highest standard of care, now and for generations to come."

As Saskatoon City Hospital prepares to welcome more patients, healthcare providers and services, investments from community partners like Saskatchewan Blue Cross are helping transform the future of care. You can be a part of it. Visit schfgo.com to learn more and discover the investments Saskatchewan Blue Cross makes in your communities by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For 80 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the well-being of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]