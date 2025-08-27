Saskatchewan Blue Cross 2025 Health Literacy Report highlights gaps and opportunities across the province

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Two in three Saskatchewan residents struggle with Health Literacy, with 76% overestimating their ability to understand and navigate healthcare systems, according to Saskatchewan Blue Cross' 2025 Health Literacy Report.

The report is the result of extensive research, surveys and community listening roundtables conducted throughout Saskatchewan in 2023 and 2024. Health Literacy is defined as a person's ability to find, understand and use information and services to manage their health and support others.

The findings highlight the real-world impact of low Health Literacy, including delayed treatment, misdiagnoses and reduced confidence in managing personal health. Vulnerable populations, such as Newcomers, Indigenous communities, youth and seniors, face heightened barriers to accessing and understanding care.

Key findings include:

67% of residents struggle with Health Literacy

34% delayed treatment due to confusion or lack of information

32% reported receiving incorrect care

76% overestimated their Health Literacy level

While the findings are concerning, the report also identifies clear opportunities for improvement, including:

expanding access to virtual care

increasing community-based resources

advancing mental health and wellness education

strengthening care navigation and access culturally relevant supports

expanding access to trusted, understandable health information

"Health Literacy is foundational to equitable access and care. This report is a call to action, aiming to catalyze positive change and make Health Literacy resources that offer information, guidance and support widespread and accessible," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross is committed to acting as a catalyst for change as a partner in prevention, a platform for community voice and a funder of local impact.

"We invite all partners, peers, and citizens to join us in the work to advance Health Literacy to help ensure that every person in Saskatchewan has the knowledge, confidence, and support to make informed health decisions," added Wilson. "Together, we can create a healthier, more empowered province."

