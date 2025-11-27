Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports Food Banks of Saskatchewan with $10,000 donation

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - This year, around 55,000 people visited a food bank every month in Saskatchewan. Hoping to help fight food insecurity, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is stepping up, providing a $10,000 donation to the Food Banks of Saskatchewan Feeding Holiday Cheer campaign.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members with Michael Kincade from Food Banks of Saskatchewan. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross is committed to strengthening communities in our province," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Access to nutritious food is an essential part of empowering individuals on their journey to whole health and wellness. We're supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan during this crucial time of year to provide hope and resources for those in need."

Food insecurity remains a growing concern in Saskatchewan. In 2025, there has been a 5 per cent increase in service usage, with workers making up a fifth of food bank clients. Saskatchewan Blue Cross continues to work alongside community partners to help reduce these numbers and address this critical issue.

"The Feeding Holiday Cheer campaign aims to raise $2 million to combat food insecurity throughout the holiday season and into 2026," said Michael Kincade, Executive Director of Food Banks of Saskatchewan. "The people of Saskatchewan have a deep-seated compassion for their neighbours. I am confident that with Saskatchewan Blue Cross's generous support, we will witness another triumphant holiday campaign."

The $10,000 donation is part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross's broader mission to promote health and well-being across the province. Through financial contributions, volunteerism and awareness initiatives, Saskatchewan Blue Cross remains committed to uplifting communities and empowering healthy lives.

For more information on Saskatchewan Blue Cross's community initiatives, visit sk.bluecross.ca/community.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director - Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]