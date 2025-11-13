Saskatchewan Blue Cross celebrates National Philanthropy Day with $20,000 donation through its "Your Voice, Your Choice" program

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - In recognition of National Philanthropy Day on November 15, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is distributing $20,000 in funding to local organizations through its annual "Your Voice, Your Choice" program.

Now in its fifth year, the "Your Voice, Your Choice" program invites advisor partners and clients to help shape the organization's community contributions by voting for local initiatives that advance health, wellness and reconciliation across Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members present Nora Yeates, CEO of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan with the donation. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"We are proud to give our advisors and clients a meaningful role in guiding our impact," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Your Voice, Your Choice reflects our commitment to listening to our communities and supporting what matters most to them. By funding the organizations they believe in, we are helping build a healthier, more connected Saskatchewan."

This year, five organizations will benefit, including:

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation

South Saskatchewan Community Foundation - The Truth and Reconciliation Fund

Family Service Saskatoon

Family Service Regina

"We're deeply grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for supporting cancer care in our province," said Nora Yeates, CEO of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. "The generosity of all involved in the 'Your Voice, Your Choice' program will help to enhance access to critically important breast screening services for women in rural and remote Saskatchewan. Partnerships like this show the incredible impact that can be made when organizations and communities come together for a shared cause."

Discover more about organizations dedicated to enhancing the health and wellness of Saskatchewan. Visit sk.bluecross.ca/healthysk.

