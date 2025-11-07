Saskatchewan Blue Cross renews support for Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Radiothon with $25,000 donation

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital with a $25,000 donation.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross donates $25,000 to Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Radiothon (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

The Radiothon has become Saskatchewan's most significant annual fundraiser for maternal and pediatric care. This year's theme, Project OO: Licence to Heal, focused on raising funds for otology and otolaryngology equipment at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital. These investments help children hear, heal and thrive by expanding access to diagnostic services, reducing wait times and strengthening the province's only Cochlear Implant Program.

"The Radiothon is a powerful example of what happens when communities come together for a shared purpose," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We're proud to invest in a cause that improves access to care and gives Saskatchewan children the chance to grow up healthy, connected and supported."

The two-day Radiothon kicked off on November 5, running for two consecutive days and broadcast live across Saskatchewan on more than 30 radio stations. Listeners heard stories from children, families and medical professionals who rely on the hospital's specialized care. In total, the Radiothon raised an incredible $1,119,195.

"We're so grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for once again stepping up for Saskatchewan kids through their $25,000 gift at this year's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Radiothon," said Troy Davies, CEO of Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. "As the Social Media Sponsor, their incredible support helped amplify the voices and stories of children and families who rely on specialized care at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, inspiring others across our province to join in and make a difference. Thank you for ensuring children and families receive the care they need and deserve."

Donations can still be made by visiting pattisonchildrens.ca.

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross and its Community Investment Program at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]