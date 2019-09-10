SAS Institute Canada Inc. made it to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ in Technology

This list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the Technology sector. We ranked the best based on employee responses to our Trust Index survey.

"Our actions affect the world around us – which is why SAS places curiosity at the core of what we do," said Cameron Dow, President of SAS Canada. "We are constantly finding ways to bring more people into the analytics community through innovation, educational outreach, and using data for good. This is why SAS is investing over $1 billion in AI initiatives over the next three years to equip organizations and data scientists for the future of AI. We continue to transform the future of analytics and is a big reason why we continue to be a great place to work."

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence.

The Canadian subsidiary of SAS has been in operation since 1988. Headquartered in Toronto, SAS employs more than 300 people across the country at its Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Montréal offices.





Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world's largest workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more than 10 million employees in more than 60 countries, GPTW provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace.

