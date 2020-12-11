Dr. Normand Brais, P.Eng, M.Sc.A., Ph.D. (Doctor of Nuclear Engineering), Vice-President Engineering and Founder of SANUVOX Technologies, cited as an example the particular problem of ventilation in schools and educational institutions, where germicidal UV air disinfection would be an effective and economical solution for the entire Quebec school network, wherever air quality is an issue, and where places in particular do not benefit from a forced air ventilation system.

Faced with the controversial parliamentary debate of the last few hours on the subject, Dr. Brais invited the parties to be a little more careful and cautious when talking about air purifiers and in particular about disinfection technology using germicidal UV light (Germicidal UV Light), which certain public authorities seem to confuse and wrongly associate with ventilation alone.

Proven for decades in many countries, the use of the Sanuvox's ultraviolet technology can disinfect a classroom, a laboratory, a waiting room, a doctor's office, a patient's room, even an operating theatre in a few minutes, by reducing the risks of human intervention. "Ultraviolet germicidal technology has already proven to be effective against a wide variety of pathogenic microorganisms such as C. Difficile, staphylococci, legionella, Koch's bacillus responsible for turberculosis, and recently the famous coronavirus," continued Mr. Brais.

The latter has also proven its worth on a daily basis in Quebec, however, in terms of public health, in the treatment of drinking water in Quebec municipalities and in the food industry.

Dr. Brais also pointed out that the Waterloo Region Catholic School Board, a major Ontario School Board comparable to our Quebec school systems, recently acquired 1000 units for disinfecting the classrooms in its system, in conjunction with its fight against COVID-19.

"Far more economical than costly conventional solutions, Sanuvox's innovative solutions are applicable in the immediate, emergency and short-term context," said SANUVOX President and CEO Jocelyn Dame, adding that these devices were not only capable of fighting the COVID-19 virus, but also of successfully fighting the battle of air disinfection and the fight against all other viruses and bacteria.

SOURCE Sanuvox

