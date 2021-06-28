Sanuvox Patented Biowall MAX UVC Air-Duct Systems in Coretrust Office Properties Protect Occupants by Removing 99.9% of Airborne Bio-Contaminants

Office air quality 99.9% free of pathogens at Coretrust buildings with powerful Sanuvox Biowall MAX technology. Tweet this

Jordan emphasized that 2 Liberty Place, FourFortyFour and PASARROYO are the first office buildings in the Philadelphia and Los Angeles regions to implement these UVC systems. "Coretrust is clearly a leader in managing healthy office buildings and has raised the bar for other landlords throughout the USA," Jordan added.

The Sanuvox systems are a primary factor in UL awarding its first-ever global UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for indoor air and water quality to all three properties.

Sanuvox UVC systems maximize exposure times for delivering the ultraviolet energy required for exceptionally high airborne disinfection rates. Numerous scientific studies underscore that viruses like COVID19 are deactivated by UVC.

The UVC light produced by Sanuvox systems are the same two wavelengths produced by the sun that clean the atmosphere. The UVC wavelength attacks micro-organisms on a molecular level deactivating and destroying contaminants.

According to Thomas S. Ricci, managing principal and co-founder of Coretrust, the firm has further enhanced indoor air quality at its properties by installing the highest effective MERV air filters, making frequent fresh air purges and allowing maximum fresh air ventilation throughout the day. In addition, he points out that Coretrust is the first landlord to provide continuous elevator air purification through bi-polar ionization generators atop each cab.

Coretrust also has added touchless Destination Dispatch to completely modernized elevators at all three properties that allow tenants to use security cards to call cars without touching buttons. Coretrust has further minimized touch points by adding automatic doors, touchless parking garage entry, touchless security access for visitors and touchless restroom fixtures.

Coretrust properties offer plentiful outdoor spaces such as plazas, terraces and gardens that encourage socially-distanced dining, meetings, social gatherings and even fitness activities by occupants. A major Coretrust innovation was hacking the curtain wall of the FourFortyFour tower to create a 1,000-square-foot loggia terrace that brings fresh air and sunlight into the 22,500-square-foot Workplace Innovation Lab on the sixth floor. Similar indoor terraces can be created for occupants at all our properties as desired, said Ricci.

About Sanuvox Technologies

Sanuvox Technologies is a Montreal, Canada based global leader in ultraviolet air purification providing the most advanced cost-effective in-duct and stand-alone UV air and coil disinfection systems available. Our proprietary UV systems are designed to maximize exposure time delivering the Ultraviolet energy required for exceptionally high airborne sterilization rates. Our in-duct and stand-alone systems are used around the world in residential, commercial, institutional, and medical installations and have been widely accepted to be the most effective air disinfection systems. Founded in 1995 by Dr. Normand Brais, Sanuvox Technologies mission has been to design a line of residential and commercial UV air and surface disinfection units that reproduce the natural purification process of the sun in the upper atmosphere. For more information visit www.sanuvox.com

About Coretrust Capital Partners

Coretrust Capital Partners, LLC ("Coretrust") is a Los Angeles-based private real estate operating company formed in 2014 by three original partners of Thomas Properties Group, Inc. Coretrust, a Registered Investment Advisor, provides fiduciary investment management services to institutional clients in both co-investment and separate account vehicles targeting opportunistic, value-add, core plus and core strategies in the office sector. Coretrust targets acquisitions in major urban centers located in the West Coast, Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information visit www.coretrustcapital.com

Contact:

Barbara Casey -- 1.310.990.0750

[email protected]

SOURCE Coretrust Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.coretrustcapital.com

