MONTRÉAL, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Renowned Canadian artist Santina Semadar Panetta is delighted to open the doors of her studio by offering an exclusive masterclass, a unique opportunity for aspiring artists and art enthusiasts to delve into the world of Neo-Pointillism and explore the depths of artistic expression.

Internationally recognized and the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, Semadar will share her knowledge and expertise through 8 video lessons covering several subjects, including classical art, modern art and its currents such as Impressionism, Cubism and Expressionism. She will also cover Symbolism, and her favorite movement: Neo-Pointillism.

Having been involved with the next generation for many years, through this master class, she wishes to share her knowledge, expertise and art philosophy to inspire tomorrow's artists and give back to the artistic community.

" Studying and understanding what has been passed down to me by my predecessors is what I try to transmit to all those interested in creating art as it is meant to be. Understanding classical art prepares the artist to create the future. "

- Santina Semadar Panetta

For more information and to subscribe to the masterclass, please visit https://www.semadarmasterclass.com/courses/art-masterclass.

About Santina Semadar Panetta

Santina Semadar Panetta is an Italian-Canadian artist who has captivated audiences worldwide with her unparalleled artistic vision. Semadar's revolutionary contribution to the art world lies in the creation of Neo-Pointillism, a groundbreaking artistic style that has secured her place in art history. With a illustrious career spanning across continents, Semadar has participated in various international juried exhibitions and solo shows at renowned venues and museums in Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Facebook: Santina Semadar Panetta

Instagram: Semadar_art

SOURCE Les Industries Gould ltée

For further information: Béatrice Vincent, TACT, Mobile : 581-246-2147, [email protected]