EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Santander Consumer Inc. ("Santander Consumer Canada"), a leading consumer financial services company in Canada servicing over 3,600 automotive and over 500 powersports dealers nationally, today announced a new partnership with Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. ("BRP"), a global leader in powersports products. Santander Consumer Canada will now provide BRP's Canadian dealers with installment financing options on its line of powersports products.



Santander Consumer Canada's programs will allow BRP dealers to offer secured installment loan products, which can be submitted through the industry leading DealerTrack portal, as well being able to offer flexible financing terms. Santander Consumer Canada provides full spectrum credit approvals which is a unique offering in the market. This means a one-click solution for dealers and consumers, allowing more riders to hit the road, trail or water and to ride the BRP product of their choice. Specific products available for financing include:

Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles

Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoons

Can-Am on and off-road vehicles

"We are very excited to announce and launch this partnership between two great organizations headquartered in Canada with a global reach, in addition to supporting programs that will help our dealer partners put more riders on the road to their powersport dreams," said Galen Gower, Vice President Corporate Strategy, Santander Consumer Canada.

"With a strong focus on customer needs, BRP's mission is to provide exceptional riding experiences to a growing number of riders," said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports, at BRP. "We're excited to extend our customers' financing options by partnering with Santander Consumer Canada, a trusted provider with a strong track record and expertise in the powersports industry."



BRP's Canadian dealers will have access to Santander Consumer Canada's fast credit decisioning and funding, dealer and customer support, Regional Manager and Internal Regional Manager support teams, Industry leading application submission and funding portal along with digital/electronic contracting and online payout requests.

Santander Consumer Canada strives to bring fast, easy and frictionless financing to Canadian powersports dealers and support the goals of BRP and its dealer partners throughout this engagement.

About Santander Consumer Canada

Santander Consumer Canada, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, is a consumer finance company focused on automotive and powersports financing across the full credit spectrum. The company, which was founded in 1997, purchases loans made by select independent and franchise automotive and powersports dealers across all ten Canadian provinces. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance. For more information about Santander Consumer Canada, please visit www.santanderconsumer.ca.

Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) is a leading consumer finance bank. It is present in 16 European countries, Canada and China. Its business activity is focused on supporting its customers by offering them the best banking and financial solutions, and helping its partners (OEMs, dealers and merchants) to boost their sales capacity by financing their products and developing advanced technologies to give them a competitive edge. With more than 15,000 professionals at the end of the first half of 2024, SCF serves 17 million customers and 130,000 point of sale partners. It is part of Digital Consumer Bank which is one of the five global businesses of Banco Santander and encompasses the consumer finance business of the group worldwide.

Banco Santander (SAN SM) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and employs close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2024.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Santander Consumer Canada

Media Contacts: Galen Gower, Santander Consumer Canada, [email protected]; Emilie Proulx, BRP, [email protected]