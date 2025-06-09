Santacruz Silver Produces 3,688,129 Silver Equivalent Ounces in Q1 2025

Including 1,590,063 ounces of silver and 20,719 tonnes of zinc

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (OTCQB: SCZMF) (FSE: 1SZ) ("Santacruz" or the "Company") reports its Q1 2025 production results from its Bolivar mine, Porco mine, Caballo Blanco Group of mines ("Caballo Blanco") and the San Lucas Group which includes the Reserva Mina and the San Lucas feed sourcing business ("San Lucas"), all located in Bolivia, and the Zimapan mine located in Mexico.

Q1 2025 Production Highlights:

Silver Equivalent Production: 3,688,129 silver equivalent ounces

Silver Production: 1,590,063 ounces

Zinc Production: 20,719 tonnes

Lead Production: 2,718 tonnes

Copper Production: 279 tonnes

Underground Development: 10,135 meters

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and CEO of Santacruz, commented, "Santacruz started 2025 with strong contributions from its Mexican operations, driven by steady production growth, solid mill throughput, and disciplined mine execution. Whilst in Bolivia, at our San Lucas ore sourcing business, our margin-based model supported profitability through flexible ore sourcing and cost flexibility, despite normal head grade variability."

Mr. Préstamo continued, "Operations at Bolívar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco remained firmly focused on maximizing silver production and metallurgical recoveries, aligned with this year´s mine plan. Our strategic focus on silver production has proven especially beneficial, considering the favorable silver price environment, and we are reaffirming our commitment to prioritizing silver production across our portfolio of assets. Lower throughput from our Bolivian operations in Q1 reflects the typical seasonal slowdown experienced during the first quarter of the year."

Production Summary – Total

Production Table 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Change Q1 vs Q4 2025-YTD 2024-YTD Change '25-YTD vs '24-YTD Material Processed (tonnes milled) 471,773 493,141 (4 %) 471,773 470,749 0 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1) 3,688,129 4,097,327 (10 %) 3,688,129 3,876,388 (5 %)













Production











Silver (ounces) 1,590,063 1,761,686 (10 %) 1,590,063 1,581,949 1 % Zinc (tonnes) 20,719 23,357 (11 %) 20,719 22,847 (9 %) Lead (tonnes) 2,718 2,932 (7 %) 2,718 2,953 (8 %) Copper (tonnes) 279 248 13 % 279 256 9 %

(1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $2,775.53/ton, $2,085.90/ton and $9,762.69/ton for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Bolivar Mine

Bolivar Production Table (1) 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Change Q1 vs Q4 2025-YTD 2024-YTD Change '25-YTD vs '24-YTD Material Processed (tonnes milled) 62,356 69,411 (10 %) 62,356 72,801 (14 %) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (2) 786,299 920,614 (15 %) 786,299 899,355 (13 %)













Production











Silver (ounces) 421,039 491,377 (14 %) 421,039 425,756 (1 %) Zinc (tonnes) 3,983 4,611 (14 %) 3,983 5,063 (21 %) Lead (tonnes) 201 327 (39 %) 201 395 (49 %)













Average Grade











Silver (g/t) 237 236 0 % 237 199 19 % Zinc (%) 7.00 7.19 (3 %) 7.00 7.68 (9 %) Lead (%) 0.47 0.64 (27 %) 0.47 0.74 (36 %)













Metal Recovery











Silver (%) 89 93 (4 %) 89 91 (2 %) Zinc (%) 91 92 (1 %) 91 91 0 % Lead (%) 68 74 (8 %) 68 74 (8 %)

(1) Bolivar is presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements. (2) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $2,775.53/ton, $2,085.90/ton and $9,762.69/ton for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Q1-2025 vs Q4-2024

Compared to Q4 2024, Bolívar processed 10% less ore in Q1 2025, reflecting the typical seasonality of first-quarter operations and temporary operational constraints that have been resolved. Silver equivalent production decreased by 15%, slightly more than the reduction in ore processed. Silver output declined 14%, primarily due to an 8% drop in recoveries, while head grades remained stable. Zinc production was down 14%, consistent with marginal decreases in head grades (-3%) and recoveries (-1%).

Q1-2025 vs Q1-2024

In Q1 2025, Bolívar processed 14% less ore compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to temporary operational constraints that reduced the number of available shifts. Silver equivalent production declined by 13%, in line with the lower throughput tonnage. Silver production remained stable (-1% YoY), supported by a 19% increase in silver head grades, which offset a slight decline in recoveries (-3%). The head grades processed during the quarter are consistent with the mineralization profile anticipated in the mine plan. Zinc production decreased 21%, resulting from a 9% decline in head grades, while recoveries held steady (+1%).

Porco Mine

Porco Production Table (1) 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Change Q1 vs Q4 2025-YTD 2024-YTD Change '25-YTD vs '24-YTD Material Processed (tonnes milled) 47,501 53,702 (12 %) 47,501 50,862 (7 %) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (2) 367,523 423,387 (13 %) 367,523 466,900 (21 %)













Production











Silver (ounces) 120,537 145,585 (17 %) 120,537 176,436 (32 %) Zinc (tonnes) 2,674 2,983 (10 %) 2,674 3,160 (15 %) Lead (tonnes) 161 215 (25 %) 161 169 (5 %)













Average Grade











Silver (g/t) 98 102 (4 %) 98 130 (25 %) Zinc (%) 5.99 5.89 2 % 5.99 6.72 (11 %) Lead (%) 0.46 0.51 (10 %) 0.46 0.46 0 %













Metal Recovery











Silver (%) 81 82 (1 %) 81 83 (2 %) Zinc (%) 94 94 0 % 94 92 2 % Lead (%) 73 78 (6 %) 73 72 1 %

(3) Porco is presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements. (1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $2,775.53/ton, $2,085.90/ton and $9,762.69/ton for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Q1-2025 vs Q4-2024

Porco processed 12% less ore in Q1 2025 compared to Q4 2024, consistent with the seasonal production pattern typical of first quarters. Silver equivalent production decreased by 13%, in line with the reduction in tonnes processed. Silver output was down 17%, resulting from a 5% decrease in silver head grades and a 2% drop in recoveries. Zinc production fell 10%, with a 2% increase in head grades offset by stable recoveries. These results reflect the scheduled mining sequence and expected ore characteristics for the quarter.

Q1-2025 vs Q1-2024

Ore processed at Porco declined by 7% versus Q1 2024 due to temporary equipment availability issues, which have been fully resolved. Silver equivalent production fell 21%, driven by lower head grades from the zones mined during the period. Silver output dropped 32%, caused by a 25% decrease in silver head grades and a 3% reduction in recoveries. Zinc production declined 15%, due to an 11% drop in head grades, while recoveries improved by 2%. The temporary decrease in head grades are within expectations because of the ore body characteristics and are in line with the mine plan.

Caballo Blanco Group

Caballo Blanco Group Production Table (1) 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Change Q1 vs Q4 2025-YTD 2024-YTD Change '25-YTD vs '24-YTD Material Processed (tonnes milled) 51,648 60,776 (15 %) 51,648 72,462 (29 %) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (2) 659,208 798,976 (17 %) 659,208 740,895 (11 %)













Production











Silver (ounces) 313,266 368,822 (15 %) 313,266 284,809 10 % Zinc (tonnes) 3,549 4,455 (20 %) 3,549 4,702 (25 %) Lead (tonnes) 486 549 (11 %) 486 611 (20 %)













Average Grade











Silver (g/t) 202 205 (1 %) 202 136 49 % Zinc (%) 7.28 7.84 (7 %) 7.28 7.04 3 % Lead (%) 1.15 1.17 (2 %) 1.15 1.10 5 %













Metal Recovery











Silver (%) 93 92 1 % 93 90 3 % Zinc (%) 94 93 1 % 94 92 2 % Lead (%) 82 77 6 % 82 76 8 %

(4) The Caballo Blanco Group consists of the Colquechaquita and Tres Amigos mines. (1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $2,775.53/ton, $2,085.90/ton and $9,762.69/ton for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Compared to Q4 2024, Caballo Blanco processed 15% less ore in Q1 2025, in line with the seasonal production plan of the first quarter. Silver equivalent production declined by 17%, aligned with the decrease in throughput. Silver output decreased 15%, driven by a 2% drop in head grades, while recoveries improved slightly (+1%). Zinc production decreased by 20%, driven by a 7% reduction in head grades with stable recoveries. The results are consistent with the mine plan and reflect a continued focus to reach zones with higher silver content.

Q1-2025 vs Q1-2024

In 2024 Caballo Blanco's operations underwent a strategic reorganization to optimize metallurgical performance, in particular silver recoveries. As part of the reorganization, the Reserva mine's ore is now mixed with ore sourced from the San Lucas trading business. Because all of Reserva's output is fed to the San Lucas ore trading business, the Reserva mine's production results are now reported as part of the San Lucas Group instead of the Caballo Blanco Group. Starting Q3 2024, Caballo Blanco results no longer include Reserva's output and include only the output from its two core mines (Colquechaquita and Tres Amigos). As a result of the reorganization, ore processed in Q1 2025 decreased by 29% compared to Q1 2024. However, silver equivalent production declined by only 11%, reflecting a significant improvement in metal output per tonne. Silver production decreased by 15%, which was offset by a 49% increase in silver head grades and a 4% improvement in recoveries, both of which underscore the effectiveness of the new mine plan. Zinc production declined by 25%, primarily due to less ore throughput and a 3% decrease in head grades, while recoveries improved by 3%. The results demonstrate the positive impact of the Company's strategic shift in enhancing operations and metallurgical outcomes.

San Lucas Group

San Lucas Group Production Table 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Change Q1 vs Q4 2025-YTD 2024-YTD Change '25-YTD vs '24-YTD Material Processed (tonnes milled) 86,695 92,369 (6 %) 86,695 69,220 25 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1) 858,514 992,949 (14 %) 858,514 878,182 (2 %)













Production











Silver (ounces) 295,021 329,760 (11 %) 295,021 294,998 0 % Zinc (tonnes) 6,015 7,089 (15 %) 6,015 6,279 (4 %) Lead (tonnes) 481 554 (13 %) 481 427 13 %













Average Grade











Silver (g/t) 123 133 (8 %) 123 159 (23 %) Zinc (%) 7.65 8.47 (10 %) 7.65 9.90 (23 %) Lead (%) 0.84 0.93 (10 %) 0.84 0.96 (13 %)













Metal Recovery











Silver (%) 86 83 4 % 86 83 4 % Zinc (%) 91 91 0 % 91 92 (1 %) Lead (%) 66 64 3 % 66 64 3 %

(1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $2,775.53/ton, $2,085.90/ton and $9,762.69/ton for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024

The San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business operates under a margin-based business model that maintains contribution margins by aligning ore purchase costs with its metallurgical content. In Q1 2025, the operation processed 6% less material than in Q4 2024, reflecting the typical seasonal pattern and normal variations in third-party ore supply. Silver equivalent production decreased by 14%, mainly due to an 8% decline in head grades. Silver output was down 11%, with a 3% improvement in recoveries helping to offset part of the impact. Zinc production fell 15%, driven by a 10% reduction in head grades, while recoveries remained steady. San Lucas continues to play a strategic role in maintaining high mill utilization and stable margins through its flexible and responsive sourcing strategy.

Q1-2025 vs Q1-2024

San Lucas operates under a margin-based business model, whereby lower ore grades are balanced by lower ore purchase costs, ensuring stable contribution margins. In Q1 2025, tonnes processed increased by 25% compared to Q1 2024, driven by the integration of ore from the Reserva mine. Despite a 23% decline in silver head grades, silver output remained stable (-0%), supported by a 3% improvement in recoveries and optimized blending. Silver equivalent production declined marginally by 2%. Zinc output was down 4%, mainly due to a 23% reduction in head grades, while recoveries were unchanged (-1%).

Zimapan Mine

Zimapan Production Table 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Change Q1 vs Q4 2025-YTD 2024-YTD Change '25-YTD vs '24-YTD Material Processed (tonnes milled) 223,573 216,883 3 % 223,573 205,404 9 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1) 1,016,585 961,401 6 % 1,016,585 891,057 14 %













Production











Silver (ounces) 440,199 426,141 3 % 440,199 399,950 10 % Zinc (tonnes) 4,498 4,219 7 % 4,498 3,643 23 % Lead (tonnes) 1,389 1,287 8 % 1,389 1,352 3 % Copper (tonnes) 279 248 13 % 279 256 9 %













Average Grade











Silver (g/t) 80 82 (2 %) 80 82 (2 %) Zinc (%) 2.56 2.50 2 % 2.56 2.29 12 % Lead (%) 0.72 0.69 4 % 0.72 0.83 (13 %) Copper (%) 0.26 0.28 (7 %) 0.26 0.29 (10 %)













Metal Recovery











Silver (%) 77 74 4 % 77 74 4 % Zinc (%) 79 78 1 % 79 77 3 % Lead (%) 86 86 0 % 86 79 9 % Copper (%) 48 41 17 % 48 43 12 %

(1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $2,775.53/ton, $,2085.90/ton and $9,762.69/ton for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Compared to Q4 2024, Zimapán processed 3% more mineralized material and increased silver equivalent production by 6%, reflecting sustained processing efficiency. Silver production rose by 3%, supported by a 3% increase in recoveries, while silver head grades declined slightly (-3%). Zinc output grew by 7%, driven by a 2% increase in head grades and a 1% improvement in recoveries. These quarter-over-quarter improvements demonstrate the operation's consistency and capacity to deliver incremental growth through continuous optimization.

Q1-2025 vs Q1-2024

Zimapán delivered a strong first quarter, with mineralized material processed increasing by 9% year-over-year, which resulted in a 14% increase in silver equivalent production. Silver output rose by 10%, despite a 3% decline in head grades, supported by a 4% improvement in recoveries. Zinc production increased by 23%, driven by a 12% rise in head grades and a 2% gain in recoveries. These results reflect the successful execution of mine planning and a consistent processing environment, with head grades aligned with scheduled stopes.

Qualified Person

Garth Kirkham P.Geo. an independent consultant to the Company, is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical information contained within this news release.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman and CEO

