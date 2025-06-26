Santacruz Silver Announces Approval to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market Under Symbol "SCZMF"

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (OTCQX: SCZMF) (FSE: 1SZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"), upgrading from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Effective today, the Company's common shares ("Shares") will be available to trade under the symbol "SCZMF" on the OTCQX, the highest level of the OTC Markets. Santacruz's Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "SCZ" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol "1SZ".

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and CEO of Santacruz, commented: "We are excited to have qualified for the upgrade to this premium capital market. This graduation will strengthen our access to U.S. investors and increase liquidity which is one of Santacruz's key focuses this year. In addition, gaining access to the OTCQX highlights our commitment to transparency and operational excellence. As we continue to advance our strategy, trading on the OTCQX will support our goal of building a leading silver and base metals producer in Latin America while providing long-term value to our shareholders.

The OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

For U.S. investors, current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company are accessible at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.

