Santacruz Silver Produces 22,641,051 Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2023

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Jan 22, 2024, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") reports its Q4 and annual 2023 production results from its Bolivar mine , Porco mine, Caballo Blanco Group of mines ("Caballo Blanco") and the San Lucas feed sourcing business ("San Lucas"), all located in Bolivia, and the Zimapan mine located in Mexico.

Highlights:

  • Q4 2023 metals production included:
    • 1,719,737 ounces of silver;
    • 23,777 tonnes of zinc;
    • 3,129 tonnes of lead;
    • 290 tonnes of copper;
    • For silver equivalent production of 5,757,228 ounces.

  • 2023 annual metals production included:
    • 7,004,582 ounces of silver;
    • 91,616 tonnes of zinc;
    • 2,366 tonnes of lead;
    • 1,254 tonnes of copper;
    • For silver equivalent production of 22,641,051 ounces.
  • Zimapan mine continued to implement operational improvements and processed 204,507 tonnes of material in Q4 2023, a 6% increase from the previous quarter and the most on a quarterly basis this year.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Santacruz, commented, "Our team's dedication enabled us to achieve steady quarterly operations, which resulted in 5.7 million silver equivalent ounces produced in the fourth quarter, and 22.6 million silver equivalent ounces produced in 2023. The improved production results in the fourth quarter at the Zimapan mine are a direct result of the comprehensive management and operational restructuring carried out in September and October. The objective of this restructuring process was to enhance production tonnage and operational efficiency across both mines and the mill. Further efficiencies are expected to be captured in Q1 2024."

Mr. Préstamo continued, "Complementing our successes in Mexico, in Bolivia, the Caballo Blanco Group of mines just achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the integration ramp connecting the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines on time and on budget. The 1,177-meter ramp was designed to facilitate increased productivity and safety at both the Colquechaquita and Tres Amigos mines, and is expected to contribute to overall production improvements at Caballo Blanco."

Mr. Préstamo concluded, "I would like to commend the dedicated and professional management teams in Mexico and Bolivia for their instrumental role in achieving these significant milestones."

Santacruz processed 489,417 tonnes of material in Q4 2023, a 5% increase from the previous quarter. Silver equivalent ounce production increased 2% to 5,757,228 including 1,719,737 ounces of silver, 23,777 tonnes of zinc, 3,129 tonnes of lead, and 290 tonnes of copper. While average throughputs, head grades and recoveries varied slightly across all operations, the increase in material processed at Zimapan, and increases in mineralized material purchased by San Lucas drove consistent metal production quarter-on-quarter.

At Zimapan major maintenance to the grinding circuit allowed for increased plant throughput. In addition, two new underground loaders arrived at the mine in September, which enabled more efficient mining operations. As a result, the mine processed 204,507 tonnes of material, a 6% increase when compared to the previous quarter.

In mid-October, the SAG mill motor at Porco was removed to be rebuilt. A 25-day period of approximately 50% grinding capacity followed as the Company was able to feed the ball mills directly with fine material until the rebuilt motor was reinstalled and full production was attained on November 14, 2023. While the Company expected production at Porco to be reduced during the quarter, increased throughput in December was able to significantly offset the reductions experienced in October and November as result of the SAG mill maintenance.

When compared to Q4 2022 material processed was in line with the previous year. This resulted in silver equivalent ounce and all metal production being in line quarter-over-quarter, with the exception of copper. Average copper head grades in Q4 2023 were 25% lower and as a result copper production decreased.

Annual 2023 production results benefitted from a full Q1 2023 production from the Bolivian operations. Annual 2022 figures are affected by the partial quarter of Bolivian production in Q1 2022. On March 18, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of the Bolivian assets from Glencore and the results of the operations of the Bolivian assets are included from that date.

The Company continues to progress the National Instrument 43-101 technical reports for all its assets, and they are expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Production Summary – Consolidated


2023-Q4

2023-Q3

Change

Q4 vs Q3
(%)

2022-Q4

Change

Q4 vs Q4

(%)

2023 YTD

2022
YTD(1)(2)

Change

'23 vs '22

(%)

Material Processed (tonnes milled) 

489,417

467,563

5

482,626

1

1,883,446

1,646,271

14

Silver Equivalent Produced (AgEq ounces) (3)

5,757,228

5,669,905

2

5,744,128

-

22,641,051

18,112,725

25

Silver Ounces Produced

1,719,737

1,728,863

(1)

1,793,936

(4)

7,004,582

5,599,223

25

Zinc Tonnes Produced

23,777

23,095

3

23,111

3

91,616

72,533

26

Lead Tonnes Produced

3,129

3,370

(7)

2,900

8

12,366

10,065

23

Copper Tonnes Produced

290

252

15

386

(25)

1,254

1,287

(31)

Development Metres

10,573

10,838

(3)

10,653

(1)

42,906

34,455

25

Fourth Quarter 2023 Production Summary – By Mine


Bolivar (4)

Porco (4)

Caballo
Blanco 
Group(5)

San Lucas
Feed
Sourcing(6)

Zimapan

Material Processed (tonnes milled) 

74,742

47,057

79,768

83,343

204,507

Silver Equivalent Produced (AgEq ounces) (3)

1,239,099

565,611

1,193,534

1,596,427

1,162,558

Silver Ounces Produced

490,269

142,625

350,050

350,770

386,023

Zinc Tonnes Produced

4,673

2,667

5,095

7,801

3,540

Lead Tonnes Produced

357

157

685

548

1,383

Copper Tonnes Produced

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

290

Average head grades per mine:




    Silver (g/t)

223

112

149

157

79

    Zinc (%)

6.86

6.01

6.87

10.16

2.29

    Lead (%)

0.67

0.46

1.11

0.99

0.83

    Copper (%)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.30

Metal recovery per mine:




    Silver (%)

92

84

92

83

74

    Zinc (%)

91

94

93

92

75

    Lead (%)

72

73

77

66

82

    Copper (%)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

47

Development Metres

2,784

1,795

3,744

N/A

2,250


(1)

On March 18, 2022 the Company closed the acquisition of all Bolivian assets from Glencore and the results of the Bolivian Operations are included in the consolidated results of the Company from that date.

(2)

Bolivian production from March 18, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

(3)

Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $21.86/oz, $1.52/lb, $0.91/lb and $3.67/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price.

(4)

Bolivar and Porco are presented at 100% production, whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements.

(5)

The Caballo Blanco Group consists of the Colquechaquita, Tres Amigos and Reserva mines.

(6)

San Lucas sources mineralized material from regional suppliers and utilizes processing capacity at the Bolivar, Porco and Don Diego plants. 

Qualified Person
Wayne Corso, a consultant to the Company, is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical information related to operational matters contained in this news release.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas feed sourcing business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is located in Mexico.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,
Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking information
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the integration ramp at Caballo Blanco.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks that the integration ramp at Caballo Blanco will not provide the benefits currently expected by management, risks related to changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws, and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will derive the expected benefits from the integration ramp.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Supplemental Table: Full Year Quarterly Production Results 

2023-Q4

2023-Q3

2023-Q2

2023-Q1

2023

Material Processed (tonnes milled)






Bolivar (2)

74,742

77,298

66,689

74,353

293,082

Porco (2)

47,057

47,786

46,085

49,909

190,837

Caballo Blanco Group

79,768

76,864

74,268

85,817

316,718

San Lucas

83,343

73,456

85,258

71,448

313,506

Zimapan

204,507

192,158

171,668

200,970

769,303

Consolidated

489,417

467,563

443,969

482,497

1,883,447

Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1)




Bolivar (2)

1,239,099

1,343,000

961,580

1,249,153

4,792,833

Porco (2)

565,611

625,401

689,902

679,144

2,560,057

Caballo Blanco Group

1,193,534

1,118,711

1,211,475

1,436,322

4,960,043

San Lucas

1,596,427

1,399,187

1,827,724

1,195,164

6,018,502

Zimapan

1,162,558

1,183,606

878,854

1,084,600

4,309,618

Consolidated

5,757,228

5,669,905

5,569,535

5,644,383

22,641,051

Silver Ounces Produced




Bolivar (2)

490,269

502,931

424,664

555,914

1,973,779

Porco (2))

142,625

165,066

195,509

162,015

665,216

Caballo Blanco Group

350,050

319,674

399,811

475,026

1,544,561

San Lucas

350,770

362,443

495,344

255,623

1,464,180

Zimapan

386,023

378,748

271,133

320,942

1,356,846

Consolidated

1,719,737

1,728,863

1,786,461

1,769,520

7,004,582

Zinc Tonnes Produced




Bolivar (2)

4,673

5,214

3,323

4,313

17,523

Porco (2)

2,667

2,891

3,098

3,245

11,901

Caballo Blanco Group

5,095

4,805

4,804

5,650

20,355

San Lucas

7,801

6,454

8,315

5,848

28,418

Zimapan

3,540

3,731

2,741

3,407

13,419

Consolidated

23,777

23,095

22,281

22,463

91,616

Lead Tonnes Produced




Bolivar (2)

357

449

302

353

1,461

Porco (2)

157

190

214

217

777

Caballo Blanco Group

685

684

825

1,043

3,237

San Lucas

548

522

635

473

2,177

Zimapan

1,383

1,526

849

957

4,714

Consolidated

3,129

3,370

2,824

3,043

12,366

Average Silver head grade per mine (g/t)




Bolivar (2)

223

221

217

250

228

Porco (2)

112

119

154

122

128

Caballo Blanco Group

149

144

182

187

167

San Lucas

157

183

216

125

171

Zimapan

79

80

69

70

75

Average Zinc head grade per mine (%)




Bolivar (2)

6.86

7.41

5.57

6.40

6.64

Porco (2)

6.01

6.40

7.15

6.89

6.65

Caballo Blanco Group

6.87

6.80

6.98

7.01

6.92

San Lucas

10.16

9.55

10.69

8.90

9.82

Zimapan

2.29

2.49

2.25

2.20

2.31

Average Lead head grade per mine (%)




Bolivar (2)

0.67

0.79

0.62

0.65

0.69

Porco (2)

0.46

0.52

0.58

0.58

0.54

Caballo Blanco Group

1.11

1.22

1.44

1.50

1.33

San Lucas

0.99

1.06

1.21

0.94

1.05

Zimapan

0.83

0.97

0.67

0.63

0.78

Average Silver recovery per mine (%)




Bolivar (2)

92

92

91

93

92

Porco (2)

84

90

86

83

86

Caballo Blanco Group

92

90

92

92

91

San Lucas

83

84

84

89

85

Zimapan

74

76

71

71

73

Average Zinc recovery per mine (%)




Bolivar (2)

91

91

90

91

91

Porco (2)

94

95

94

94

94

Caballo Blanco Group

93

92

93

94

93

San Lucas

92

92

91

92

92

Zimapan

75

78

71

77

76

Average Lead recovery per mine (%)




Bolivar (2)

72

74

74

73

73

Porco (2)

73

76

80

75

76

Caballo Blanco Group

77

73

77

81

77

San Lucas

66

67

62

70

66

Zimapan

82

82

74

76

79


(1)

Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $21.86/oz, $1.52/lb, $0.91/lb and $3.67/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price.

(2)

Bolivar and Porco are presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information: please contact: Arturo Préstamo, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +52 81 83 785707; Sabina Srubiski, Manager, Investor Relations, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 888 883 2011

