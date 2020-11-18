Santa Comes to Bay Street Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Co-Founders of Santa Comes to Bay Street (SCTBS), Mary Matthews and Stephanie Orloff, the board and sponsors along with Santa Claus joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success Equity Capital Markets and Capital Formation, TMX Group to open the market.

The 16th annual "Santa's Work Shop" gift bagging event is cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the board is still delivering it's program to 15 shelters and outreach programs around Toronto without the help of what would typically be 300 volunteers. For more information please visit www.sctbs.ca